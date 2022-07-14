Boulder City, Henderson receive heavy rain from storm

A mountainside just north of Boulder City had received 0.91 of on inch of rain from a storm by 4:50 p.m. Thursday.

A storm is seen over the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A radar image of the Las Vegas Valley as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022. Light rain stretches from St. George, Utah, south to northwest Arizona. The severe thunderstorm alert is the area in the yellow box over Henderson. Some moderate showers are hitting a few places in the Las Vegas Valley. (National Weather Service)

Clouds gather over eastern Las Vegas near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Tony Garcia / Las Vegas Review=Journal)

Nearly a half-inch of rain — 0.47 of an inch — had fallen on Sunrise Mountain in the east valley as of 4 p.m. The Arroyo Grande Sports Complex in Henderson had received .20 of an inch. The Clark County Museum received .16 of an inch, according to Regional Flood Control gauges. A gauge near Green Valley showed .31 of an inch. South Point showed 0.39 of an inch.

As of 4:45 p.m., National Weather Service radar showed several small cells of moderate to heavy showers dotting an area south of the valley toward Primm and east to Henderson while light rain was falling to the north into the Sheep Range.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of eastern Clark County until 330PM PDT. Locations impacted include Henderson, Boulder City, Las Vegas Bay, and Lake Las Vegas. Hazards include 60 mph winds, pea-sized hail, and heavy rain. #NVwx pic.twitter.com/fpCO05jrtE — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 14, 2022

A 30 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms, likely before 10 p.m., is the latest National Weather Service forecast for the valley. South winds of 5-13 mph may gust to 18 mph.

After a Friday morning low near 87, the high will be around 107, with a 20 percent chance of showers and storms after noon.

⛈ With stormy weather in the forecast for parts of northern & southern AZ over the next few days, please use extra caution on the roads.

💧Slow down

💧Increase following distance

💧Turn off cruise control

💧Don’t attempt to cross flooded roads

💧Always #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/KfBQaDMkwh — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) July 13, 2022

“It will be one of those hit or miss things, depending exactly on where the storms pop up,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said Wednesday. “The chance is about 20 percent each day. It’s best to keep up and watch your outdoor plans each day.”

The storm conditions could shift more back to the east next week, Nickerson said.

Overnight lows in the upper 80s are forecast through the weekend, well above the normal overnight low of 82 this time of summer.

