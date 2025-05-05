Entire Las Vegas Valley under flood advisory

The entire Las Vegas Valley is under a flood advisory Monday evening as heavy rain and lightning continue moving southwest into Southern Nevada.

People walk through the rain after a playoff baseball game at Palo Verde High School was suspended due to rain on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Crow metal sculpture is seen as dark clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley, on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Rain in the Las Vegas Valley is expected to continue into Monday with a 60 percent chance of rain in the forecast and a 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The National Weather Service announced that Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City are all under the advisory until 7 p.m. due to heavy rain, flooding and 40 mph winds in the area.

The advisory issued at 4 p.m. said that as much as 0.25 inches of rain have already fallen on Monday, and some pockets of the valley can expect up to half an inch of rain the coming hour.

It's a rainy day in southern Nevada. 🌧️ Check out real-time rainfall totals from across Clark County on our rainfall map: https://t.co/hDXGfylF43 pic.twitter.com/71QNEle8fW — Regional Flood (@RegionalFlood) May 5, 2025

Earlier Monday afternoon, only parts of Boulder City, Lake Las Vegas, Moapa Valley and Valley of Fire were under an advisory from the weather service.

Radar Update! | Clark & Mohave Counties | 2:45pm PDT

📡⛈️

Watching showers push southward through the Mojave Desert this afternoon. The rainfall pushing south of Sloan toward Primm has lightning associated with it.

When thunder roars, go indoors.#VegasWx #NvWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/fhEoYjtfzZ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 5, 2025

A flood advisory and flash flood warning was issued by the weather service for southeast California around Twentynine Palms and northwest Arizona around Meadview and the Grand Canyon Skywalk, respectively, on Monday afternoon until approximately 5 p.m.

The Las Vegas Valley had a 80 percent chance of rain in the forecast Monday with a high of 68 degrees and low of 59 degrees, according to the weather service’s forecast for Harry Reid International Airport. The chance of rain was expected to drop to 60 percent in the evening.

Rain is expected to continue into Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning that is expected to drop to 10 percent Tuesday night.

Sunday brought heavy rain to northwest valley, Spring Mountains

Rainfall gauges in the Spring Mountains recorded about half an inch of rain in some areas while the rest of the Las Vegas Valley saw between 0.02 and 0.36 inches on Sunday, the weather service said.

Two gauges in the northwest valley north of the 215 Beltway recorded 0.27 and 0.36 inches of rain, according to the weather service.

Sunday Rainfall Totals in Las Vegas

🌧️

Across the Las Vegas Valley yesterday, rainfall totals ranged from 0.02 to 0.36", with several gauges in the Spring Mountains totaling over 0.50". Another couple of rounds of rainfall expected for Las Vegas this afternoon. 🙌#VegasWx pic.twitter.com/fowRg1NNxA — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 5, 2025

On Monday afternoon, Clark County Regional Flood Control District gauges in the north Las Vegas Valley, southwest Henderson and east valley had recorded the most rainfall.

Two flood control district gauges near Sloan Canyon National Recreation Area south of Henderson recorded 0.31 and 0.63 inches of rain, and two gauges north of the valley near Ice Age Fossils State Park recorded 0.24 and 0.31 inches as of 3 p.m.

One gauge near Frenchman Mountain recorded 0.28 inches, and another in Clark County Wetlands Park recorded 0.39 inches.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

