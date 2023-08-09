81°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Breezes, clouds and chances of rain forecast for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Clouds and possibly rain are expected starting late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in the Las Vegas V ...
Clouds and possibly rain are expected starting late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you like breezes, more clouds and possibly some rain, the next few days are made for you.

An unnamed hurricane off Baja California is forecast to bring those elements to the Las Vegas Valley, says the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The system actually started Tuesday by boosting wind gusts to near 25 mph.

“It will bring an influx of moisture and some cloud cover to help the temps a bit,” meteorologist Stan Czyzk said. “The pattern adds moisture that we haven’t had for awhile.”

A 20 percent chance of showers arrives Wednesday evening after a daytime high of 102. Winds of 8-17 mph may gust to 25 mph during the day.

The odds of precipitation rise to 40 percent Thursday as the daily high drops to around 98.

The Friday morning low will be around 79 with a 20 percent chance of rain during the day and a high near 99.

The weekend will be dry with highs rising to 103 to 105, according to the forecast.

The Las Vegas airport, the official measuring station for the valley, has received 1.76 inches of rain this year with the norm being 2.54 inches. The airport received .12 of an inch on Aug. 1.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X, formerly Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lake Mead’s rise remains steady despite record heat
Lake Mead’s rise remains steady despite record heat
2
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
3
Skyscraper proposed for Strip clears initial hurdle
Skyscraper proposed for Strip clears initial hurdle
4
Las Vegas teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Las Vegas teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
5
‘It was no accident’: Family disputes police report about teen killed on minibike
‘It was no accident’: Family disputes police report about teen killed on minibike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
Past 14 days hottest 2 weeks in Las Vegas history, says weather service
Past 14 days hottest 2 weeks in Las Vegas history, says weather service
Las Vegas has low chance of thunderstorms this week, weather service says
Las Vegas has low chance of thunderstorms this week, weather service says
One degree short: Las Vegas fails to break heat record
One degree short: Las Vegas fails to break heat record
Saturday tops out at 115; heat streak may eclipse record of 10
Saturday tops out at 115; heat streak may eclipse record of 10
Will it hit 118 in Las Vegas? Chances are small, says forecaster
Will it hit 118 in Las Vegas? Chances are small, says forecaster