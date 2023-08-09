Breezes, clouds and chances of rain forecast for Las Vegas

An unnamed hurricane off Baja California is drawing winds, clouds and moisture toward the valley.

If you like breezes, more clouds and possibly some rain, the next few days are made for you.

An unnamed hurricane off Baja California is forecast to bring those elements to the Las Vegas Valley, says the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The system actually started Tuesday by boosting wind gusts to near 25 mph.

“It will bring an influx of moisture and some cloud cover to help the temps a bit,” meteorologist Stan Czyzk said. “The pattern adds moisture that we haven’t had for awhile.”

A 20 percent chance of showers arrives Wednesday evening after a daytime high of 102. Winds of 8-17 mph may gust to 25 mph during the day.

The odds of precipitation rise to 40 percent Thursday as the daily high drops to around 98.

The Friday morning low will be around 79 with a 20 percent chance of rain during the day and a high near 99.

The weekend will be dry with highs rising to 103 to 105, according to the forecast.

The Las Vegas airport, the official measuring station for the valley, has received 1.76 inches of rain this year with the norm being 2.54 inches. The airport received .12 of an inch on Aug. 1.

