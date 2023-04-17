59°F
Las Vegas Weather

Breezy conditions expected to start week in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Winds in the Las Vegas Valley could gust to 30 mph or more on Monday, April 17, 2023, according ...
Winds in the Las Vegas Valley could gust to 30 mph or more on Monday, April 17, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. High winds whip up the dust near power lines near Boulder City on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two windy days are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley to start the week, says the National Weather Service.

The Monday high should be near 84 with south-southwest morning winds of 6-11 mph escalating to 16-21 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 31 possible.

Winds will remain strong Monday night with gusts to 33 mph possible. The Tuesday low should be near 58.

A Tuesday high near 78 is forecast. Southwest winds of 13-18 mph should rise to 19-24 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday will have a high near 75 before temperatures gradually rise each day into the weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

33 states have had their hottest overall years since 2010. What about Nevada?
By Nicole Caldwell Stacker.com

Stacker compiled data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information to detail the temperature changes over the past 120 years across every state except Alaska and Hawaii.

