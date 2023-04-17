Breezy conditions expected to start week in Las Vegas

Winds that could gust to 30 mph or higher are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley to start the week, says the National Weather Service.

The Monday high should be near 84 with south-southwest morning winds of 6-11 mph escalating to 16-21 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 31 possible.

Winds will remain strong Monday night with gusts to 33 mph possible. The Tuesday low should be near 58.

A Tuesday high near 78 is forecast. Southwest winds of 13-18 mph should rise to 19-24 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday will have a high near 75 before temperatures gradually rise each day into the weekend.

