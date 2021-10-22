54°F
Breezy Las Vegas Friday with a high in low 80s forecast

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated October 22, 2021 - 6:09 am
Las Vegas weather conditions will be a bit above normal with a high near 82 on Friday, October 22, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)

Friday afternoon winds could gust up to 20 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, says the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A sunny sky will allow the high temperature to reach about 82 before an overnight low around 49.

Saturday and Sunday will be clear with projected highs of 77 and 78, respectively.

There’s a 50 percent chance rain could fall in the valley on Monday as a high near 76 is forecast.

“There will be cloud cover and breezy conditions around the valley,” meteorologist Chris Outler said.

