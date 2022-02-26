Breezy Saturday forecast before week of warming begins Sunday

37°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
People and peacocks will feel sunshine and warming weather starting Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, according the National Weather Service. A peacock sits at Floyd Lamb Park. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A breezy Saturday with below-normal temperatures is forecast before a warming trend takes hold in the Las Vegas area.

Northeast winds gusting to 20 mph with a high of 58 and a sunny sky are expected Saturday by the National Weather Service.

The winds are likely to cause waves of 1 to 2 feet on Lake Mead and other area lakes.

After a morning low around 35, Sunday should warm to about 63. Winds are projected to be less than 10 mph.

Monday will rise nearly 10 degrees to 72 while Tuesday should reach 75 before a 79 expected on Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
