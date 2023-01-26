41°F
Breezy Thursday forecast as winter refuses to ease up in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Cold temperatures will keep skiers and snowboarders in ideal weather for the coming week. Tempe ...
Cold temperatures will keep skiers and snowboarders in ideal weather for the coming week. Temperatures in Las Vegas will remain below normal and get even colder next week, according to the National Weather Service. People ride chairlifts Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Winter is showing no signs of easing.

Chilly conditions will continue in the Las Vegas Valley before a brief weekend warming trend and then colder temperatures early next week, says the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 56, but winds of 11-15 mph that could gust to 23 mph will make it feel several degrees cooler.

Winds will diminish Thursday evening to around 5 mph. The Friday morning low will be near 36. Friday is projected to be much calmer with a sunny sky and a high near 56.

Saturday and Sunday will each be a few degrees warmer, according to the forecast. A slight chance of showers with snow in the higher elevations is forecast for early Monday morning before temperatures take another plunge early next week with highs around 50.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

