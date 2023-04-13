Breezy Thursday forecast before warmer Las Vegas weekend
Winds could gust to 20 mph Thursday with moderate temperatures before a warmer weekend ahead, says the National Weather Service.
Sunny and windy conditions with temperatures close to normal will be felt in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, says the National Weather Service.
A high near 76 is expected with southwest winds of 10-13 mph becoming north-northwest. Winds could gust to 20 mph.
Thursday night will be mostly clear with a Friday low near 52. Winds will be below 10 mph.
Friday will have a high near 75 with lighter winds. Weekend highs near 81 on Saturday and 87 on Sunday are forecast.
