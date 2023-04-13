63°F
Breezy Thursday forecast before warmer Las Vegas weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Las Vegas winds may gust up to 20 mph on Thursday, April 13, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.
Las Vegas winds may gust up to 20 mph on Thursday, April 13, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The American flag and the Juneteenth flag blow in the high winds outside the North Las Vegas City Hall on Friday, June 17, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sunny and windy conditions with temperatures close to normal will be felt in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, says the National Weather Service.

A high near 76 is expected with southwest winds of 10-13 mph becoming north-northwest. Winds could gust to 20 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a Friday low near 52. Winds will be below 10 mph.

Friday will have a high near 75 with lighter winds. Weekend highs near 81 on Saturday and 87 on Sunday are forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

