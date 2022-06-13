Brief break from hot weather forecast for Las Vegas

Monday may not see a triple-digit high temperature in Las Vegas. Strong winds are forecast to remain, however.

A high of 99 is forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022, with winds gusting as high as 33 mph, according to the National Weather Service. A large dust devil arises from the Jean, Nev., dry lake bed on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevadans and visitors will get a brief break from weekend record-setting heat to start the work week. The same can’t be said about the wind.

The expected high for Monday is 99, while west-southwest winds of 16-25 mph will gust up to 33 mph, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Not as hot to start the work week thanks to a storm system passing through the Great Basin. It will be brief as temperatures start to warm Wednesday. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/lqZ9IExNtP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 12, 2022

West-northwest winds will gust to 22 mph Monday night before a Tuesday morning low temperature near 73.

The Tuesday high should be around 97 before triple-digit highs return Wednesday into the weekend. Winds are forecast to be lighter.

Despite the early June heat, the weather service is noting the upcoming monsoon season with a Monsoon Awareness Week.

Monsoons have occurred with less regularity in the Las Vegas region over the past several summers, but can generate flash flooding with potentially deadly consequences. The biggest risk for monsoons runs from June 15 to Sept. 30.

