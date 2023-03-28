Brrr! 2023 has been chilly in Las Vegas, coldest start in 50 years
Central Las Vegas may reach 70 on Tuesday, which would be just the fifth 70-degree or better high of the month.
This has been a great winter to keep that extra sweater handy in Las Vegas.
The National Weather Service says 2023 has been the coldest start to a year in the valley in 50 years.
But the area may see a spring-like 70 degrees today, says the service.
The high should be near 70 with a sunny sky. Light winds will increase to 5-10 mph on the afternoon. The Monday high was 57.
“There will be some southerly winds, but it will be a struggle to get to 70,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said.
The average daily high temperature from January 1 to March 26 this year has been 58.5 degrees, the seventh coldest since record-keeping started in 1939, Pierce said.
In 1973, the average daily high from Jan. 1 through March 26 was 56.5 degrees.
In 1949, the same three months saw a daily average high of 53.6 degrees for the coldest start to a year, according to the weather service.
This year, the average of the daily high and low has been 50.1 degrees, making it the 33rd coldest start to a year. In 1949, the average daily low and high was 42.1 degrees for the coldest start to a year.
There is a 20 percent chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday. A wind advisory is in effect for the valley from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wdnesday. Winds will be 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.
The sky should clear Thursday with a high near 60, nearly 15 degrees below normal. There have only been four March days with a high in the 70s at Harry Reid International Airport.
The coming weekend may see highs in the low 70s, just below normal.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.