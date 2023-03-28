Brrr! 2023 has been chilly in Las Vegas, coldest start in 50 years

Central Las Vegas may reach 70 on Tuesday, which would be just the fifth 70-degree or better high of the month.

Precipitation and cold temperatures have been the norm for the Las Vegas area since early in 2023 and will continue right on into April, according to the National Weather Service. Snow-covered mountains are seen behind The Strat, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

This has been a great winter to keep that extra sweater handy in Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service says 2023 has been the coldest start to a year in the valley in 50 years.

But the area may see a spring-like 70 degrees today, says the service.

The high should be near 70 with a sunny sky. Light winds will increase to 5-10 mph on the afternoon. The Monday high was 57.

“There will be some southerly winds, but it will be a struggle to get to 70,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

The average daily high temperature from January 1 to March 26 this year has been 58.5 degrees, the seventh coldest since record-keeping started in 1939, Pierce said.

In 1973, the average daily high from Jan. 1 through March 26 was 56.5 degrees.

In 1949, the same three months saw a daily average high of 53.6 degrees for the coldest start to a year, according to the weather service.

This year, the average of the daily high and low has been 50.1 degrees, making it the 33rd coldest start to a year. In 1949, the average daily low and high was 42.1 degrees for the coldest start to a year.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday. A wind advisory is in effect for the valley from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wdnesday. Winds will be 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

The sky should clear Thursday with a high near 60, nearly 15 degrees below normal. There have only been four March days with a high in the 70s at Harry Reid International Airport.

The coming weekend may see highs in the low 70s, just below normal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.