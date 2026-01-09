Bundle up! Freeze warning to chill Las Vegas Valley

The valley will experience “sub-freezing temperatures for the first time this season,” the National Weather Service said.

If you think it was chilly Thursday morning, wait until tomorrow morning.

The Las Vegas Valley will be under a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

In an alert issued early Friday, the agency said the valley will experience “sub-freezing temperatures for the first time this season” on Saturday.

Affected areas include Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Boulder City and Henderson. Summerlin, south Henderson and Nellis Air Force Base have the best chances of seeing sub-freezing temperatures, the agency said.

Expect low temperatures around 32 degrees and possibly in the upper 20s in higher elevations.

It said “frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

For the rest of the weekend, the valley will slowly warm up, with daytime highs in the 50s and lows in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Last month was the warmest December in Las Vegas history. Last year, the coldest temperature recorded at Harry Reid International Airport was 29 degrees on Jan. 21.

