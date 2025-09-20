Bye-bye, rain: Las Vegas returns to the norm Saturday

Las Vegas looks to return to dry, sunny weather after the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario soaked the valley.

July Pabon and Armando Morelo hike a trail at Lone Mountain Regional Park Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/neon)

Las Vegas looks to return to the dry, sunny weather to which it has been accustomed Saturday, after The remnants of Tropical Storm Mario arrived in Las Vegas and soaked the valley Thursday afternoon.

Las Vegas looks to return to dry, sunny weather Saturday after the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario arrived in Las Vegas and soaked the valley Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said that Las Vegans can expect sunshine Saturday with a high nearing 93 degrees. Into the evening, there will be a slight breeze, before calming to the daily low of 73 degrees.

Much-needed rain

On Thursday, Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain (0.24 inches) for the first time since July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season.

The airport has recorded 0.26 inches of rain this monsoon season (normal is 0.95), the National Weather Service said. So far, it’s the 18th-driest monsoon season on record, the weather service said, tying the total from 1993.

Until Thursday, this had been the fourth-driest monsoon season on record. The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01). The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.29 inches of rain (average is 3.02). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

2-day forecast

Sunday: Sunny, high 92, low 71

Monday: Mostly clear, High 91

2025 rain events

Sept. 18: The valley’s long dry streak ends, thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

July 18: A few monsoon storms soaked parts of the valley.

July 3: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

