California storm could bring rain to Las Vegas on Friday

Cloudy night with slight chance for rain
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Police, fire, and swift water rescue personal respond to a car in the wash in the 15001 block o ...
Police, fire, and swift water rescue personal respond to a car in the wash in the 15001 block of Parthenia street in North Hills, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Rescue personal were unable to locate a victim in the car and continued the search downstream with an air rescue unit. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)
Cars are submerged on a flooded street during a rain storm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa B ...
Cars are submerged on a flooded street during a rain storm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The first full day of winter is forecast to bring showers to the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to be heavier south of Las Vegas.

The storm is a cut-off cold front that dropped 3.18 inches of rain Thursday in downtown Oxnard, Calif., on Thursday. Several residents suffered flooding, evacuations and people needing to be rescue from stranded vehicles.

Such a front can add moisture as it sits stationary over the ocean before moving inland and dropping heavy wain.

A high near 60 is expected with light winds. The chance of precipitation is listed at 80 percent.

Showers may extend into Friday night with a chance of 60 percent. A cloudy sky gradually will become partly cloudy.

The Saturday low will be near 47 before rising to a high near 65. Showers are still a 20 percent possibility.

Conditions will clear on Sunday with a high near 58, a few degrees above the seasonal norm.

Christmas Day will be identical, says the weather service.

Temperatures will warm back into the low 60s early next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

