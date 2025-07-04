California wildfire, fireworks combine for hazy Las Vegas Valley

California wildfires and continuing fireworks are creating smoky conditions Friday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Valley picking up the pieces after powerful windstorm — PHOTOS

When will power be fully restored in wake of Las Vegas windstorms?

The Madre wildfire burns on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in San Luis Obispo County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

California wildfires and continuing fireworks are creating smoky conditions Friday in the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service said the Madre Fire, northeast of Santa Maria in southern California, is the reason for the hazy conditions.

“With persistent breezy southwest winds expected over the weekend, it’s likely that we’ll see this smoke for the next few days,” the agency said.

Earlier this week, the Clark County Division of Air Quality issued a smoke advisory in preparation for Fourth of July fireworks. The advisory will be in effect through Sunday.

The Madre Fire became California’s largest blaze so far this year, ripping through grasslands after breaking out Wednesday in southeastern San Luis Obispo County. It is now at 78,000 acres, according to the Weather Service.

For Friday night (and fireworks events across the Las Vegas Valley) south-southwest winds from 8 to 14 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The low should be around 77.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 103. South winds from 6 to 10 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The low will be around 78.

Sunday will continue with sunny and hot conditions, with a high near 105.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.