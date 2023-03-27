Calm Monday forecast for Las Vegas in advance of possibly stormy days

Conditions will stay sunny and cool Monday in advance of some unsettled weather in the Las Vegas region, says the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas winds may gust up to 21 mph on Monday, March 28, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The American flag and the Juneteenth flag blow in the high winds outside the North Las Vegas City Hall on Friday, June 17, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Monday will be sunny and chilly in the Las Vegas Valley in advance of a few days of possibly stormy weather, says the National Weather Service.

The afternoon high will be near 59 with a sunny sky. Northeast winds of 10-14 mph could gust to 21 mph.

With our next storm just 48 hours away, listed are the current highest precipitation chances & highest wind gusts forecast over a 72-hour period. Be prepared! #cawx #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/kALnhziWP9 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 26, 2023

After a morning low near 42, the Tuesday high will be near 72. Light and variable winds will become southerly at 11-16 mph in the morning with gusts to 24 mph.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with breezes of 11-14 mph gusting to 20 mph.

The chance of rain Wednesday in central Las Vegas is 20 percent after 11 a.m. Areas well outside of the valley will have higher chances of precipitation.

The unsettled conditions will continue into the day Thursday before clearing.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.