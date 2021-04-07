Calm, warm conditions make prolonged Las Vegas visit

Calm and warm weather conditions will persist in the Las Vegas Valley for an extended period, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Calm and warm weather conditions will persist in the Las Vegas Valley for an extended period, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Wednesday high should reach 85 with winds of 5-8 mph and a sunny sky. The Tuesday high was 77 after three straight days of 91.

“We may have some breezes with gusts up to 20 mph on Wednesday afternoon,” said weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s with overnight lows around 60 through the weekend. No precipitation is in the forecast.

