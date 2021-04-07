56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Calm, warm conditions make prolonged Las Vegas visit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2021 - 4:14 am
 
A high near 85 is forecast for Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, according to the National ...
A high near 85 is forecast for Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Nettie Johnson and her mom Linda walk at Cornerstone Park, on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Calm and warm weather conditions will persist in the Las Vegas Valley for an extended period, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Wednesday high should reach 85 with winds of 5-8 mph and a sunny sky. The Tuesday high was 77 after three straight days of 91.

“We may have some breezes with gusts up to 20 mph on Wednesday afternoon,” said weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s with overnight lows around 60 through the weekend. No precipitation is in the forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bookkeeper accused of swindling more than $100K from doctor’s office
Bookkeeper accused of swindling more than $100K from doctor’s office
2
Ex-NBA player takes step to keep long-stalled Strip project alive
Ex-NBA player takes step to keep long-stalled Strip project alive
3
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee says he’s becoming a Republican
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee says he’s becoming a Republican
4
$132K hits on keno machine in downtown Las Vegas
$132K hits on keno machine in downtown Las Vegas
5
Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity rate inches higher again as deaths leap
Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity rate inches higher again as deaths leap
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST