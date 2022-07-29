Casinos not spared by winds, rain in Las Vegas

Thursday night’s storm showed that even Las Vegas casinos can’t escape the wrath of Mother Nature.

With high winds and heavy rains whipping through the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night, even the casinos couldn’t escape the wrath of Mother Nature.

Rain and floodwater reportedly made it inside multiple casinos, including Circa in downtown Las Vegas and Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

Insane to see this type of flooding and damage in the casinos from rain/storms in Las Vegas. This was Caesar’s Palace tonight. pic.twitter.com/Ij9BNL0Qc4 — Katie Mowery (@KatieMowery) July 29, 2022

Videos posted to social media seemed to back up the reports, with the most stunning post showing water pouring through the screen of Circa’s two-story sportsbook.

But Las Vegas is nothing if not resilient, and it was back to business, for the most part, on Friday.

“Last night’s weather took Vegas by storm and we were no exception. But, the show must go on and I’m happy to share that repairs are underway and we’re open for business,” Circa CEO Derek Stevens said in a statement. “Games are playing all day at Circa Sports and we’re accepting sports bets on the second level. Lower-level sportsbook seating is temporarily closed but we expect it to be fully open this weekend.”

Mother Nature remains undefeated but it’s Vegas and Vegas has pretty special people who make things happen quickly. Thank you to all who helped!

⁦@CircaLasVegas⁩ ⁦@CircaSports⁩ ⁦@GoldenGateVegas⁩ pic.twitter.com/055X3jN3WB — Derek Stevens (@DerekJStevens) July 29, 2022

A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment said some of its properties had minor damage during the storm but were operating normally on Friday with repairs underway.