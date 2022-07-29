97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Casinos not spared by winds, rain in Las Vegas

Water breaks through Circa Sports Monitor
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2022 - 3:40 pm
 

With high winds and heavy rains whipping through the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night, even the casinos couldn’t escape the wrath of Mother Nature.

Rain and floodwater reportedly made it inside multiple casinos, including Circa in downtown Las Vegas and Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

Videos posted to social media seemed to back up the reports, with the most stunning post showing water pouring through the screen of Circa’s two-story sportsbook.

But Las Vegas is nothing if not resilient, and it was back to business, for the most part, on Friday.

“Last night’s weather took Vegas by storm and we were no exception. But, the show must go on and I’m happy to share that repairs are underway and we’re open for business,” Circa CEO Derek Stevens said in a statement. “Games are playing all day at Circa Sports and we’re accepting sports bets on the second level. Lower-level sportsbook seating is temporarily closed but we expect it to be fully open this weekend.”

A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment said some of its properties had minor damage during the storm but were operating normally on Friday with repairs underway.

MOST READ
1
More storms possible after night of rain, flooding in Las Vegas
More storms possible after night of rain, flooding in Las Vegas
2
$800K won on table game at Strip casino
$800K won on table game at Strip casino
3
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
4
Deal struck in high-stakes legal battle over Formula One Las Vegas race
Deal struck in high-stakes legal battle over Formula One Las Vegas race
5
Monsoon storms possible in Las Vegas area for several days
Monsoon storms possible in Las Vegas area for several days
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST