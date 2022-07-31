85°F
Cells move away from valley; Pahrump, Death Valley absorb brunt of storm

Storms move northwest of valley; Pahrump may have been hit hardest
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated July 31, 2022 - 8:39 pm
A car drives over a washed out road from monsoonal flash floods in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday, July ...
A car drives over a washed out road from monsoonal flash floods in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Lonny Young diverts water on his street after a flash flood hit the region in Pahrump, Nev., Su ...
Lonny Young diverts water on his street after a flash flood hit the region in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Showers are a 50 percent possibility at higher elevations around Las Vegas on Sunday, July 31, ...
Showers are a 50 percent possibility at higher elevations around Las Vegas on Sunday, July 31, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Lightning strikes cause the sky to glow over Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 3:30 p.m. radar image shows much of the rain has moved north and west of the Las Vegas Valley ...
A 3:30 p.m. radar image shows much of the rain has moved north and west of the Las Vegas Valley. Light rain is falling on Death Valley. Pahrump received the heaviest rain earlier in the afternoon, causing a temporary closure of State Route 160 in the Nye County community. (National Weather Service)
Lonny Young diverts water on his street after a flash flood hit the region in Pahrump, Nev., Su ...
Lonny Young diverts water on his street after a flash flood hit the region in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Monsoonal storm clouds above the northern end of the Spring Mountain Range in Clark County, Nev ...
Monsoonal storm clouds above the northern end of the Spring Mountain Range in Clark County, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Monsoonal clouds above Mt. Charleston, seen from Cold Creek Road in Clark County, Nev., Sunday, ...
Monsoonal clouds above Mt. Charleston, seen from Cold Creek Road in Clark County, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A washed out road from monsoonal flash floods in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel ...
A washed out road from monsoonal flash floods in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Gary Howes, with the Nye County Sheriff’s department auxiliary team, guides traffic away ...
Gary Howes, with the Nye County Sheriff’s department auxiliary team, guides traffic away from State Route 160 after a portion of the road was washed out and covered in debris from monsoonal flash floods in the region in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Cars wait to be guided by a pilot car along State Route 160 after a portion of the road was was ...
Cars wait to be guided by a pilot car along State Route 160 after a portion of the road was washed out and covered in debris from monsoonal flash floods in the region in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A portion of washed out road from monsoonal flash floods in the region in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday ...
A portion of washed out road from monsoonal flash floods in the region in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A portion of washed out road from monsoonal flash floods in the region in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday ...
A portion of washed out road from monsoonal flash floods in the region in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Cars wait to be guided by a pilot car along State Route 160 after a portion of the road was was ...
Cars wait to be guided by a pilot car along State Route 160 after a portion of the road was washed out and covered in debris from monsoonal flash floods in the region in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A fourth day of monsoonal storms pushed across the Las Vegas region Sunday afternoon, leaving some flooding in its wake.

Storm cells to the south and moving generally toward Las Vegas could add moisture and could arrive yet Sunday evening or overnight.

At 7 p.m., Pahrump was the only Nevada area under a flash flood warning. Warnings were effective in southeast California and northwest Arizona.

At 7:30 p.m., authorities said all roads in and out of Death Valley National Park remain closed from heavy rainfall earlier Sunday. Travel was not recommended. Several creeks along the foothills of the southern Sierra Nevada may also be flowing with high water. Some roads sustained damage and are closed.

The rain came across the valley in two waves from southeast to northwest. The first was about 11 a.m. and the second around 1:30 p.m. Storms in the past few days came primarily from the north.

Pahrump received heavy rain along the southern edge of the Spring Mountains, resulting in the temporary closure of State Route 160 in both directions.

Flights were delayed an average of 75 minutes at Harry Reid International Airport. As of 6 p.m., 44 flights had been cancelled and 207 had been delayed, according to FlightAware.

On Friday night, 45 residents were left with no home when a quick windstorm sent fir trees into several apartments east of downtown.

On Sunday, a storm cell dumped .87 of an inch in the Pittman East Basin, just east of Lion Habitat Ranch, around 11:30 a.m.

The other big rainfalls showed .59 of an inch at Desert Bloom Park near Pollock and Windmill, .43 at Green Valley North, .35 at Duck Creek above Sunset and .24 near Sunset Park.

In the first wave, floodwaters surged on Raiders Way between the Las Vegas Raiders practice facility and Henderson Executive Airport. The medians were under water for a brief time.

The Sheep Range north of Las Vegas also received heavy rain with Indian Springs and Hayford Peak under a flash flooding warning in the middle of the afternoon.

A flash flood warning was to last until 5:15 p.m. for northeast Clark County, including Mesquite, Overton, Moapa Town, Beaver Dam, Littlefield, Virgin River Gorge, Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton Beach, Bunkerville, Valley Of Fire, Echo Bay, Echo Bay Campground, SR 168 Mile Marker 21, Coyote Springs and Virgin River Campground.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, particularly over roadways in Bunkerville, Mesquite and Moapa.

Flooding closed 160 in Pahrump

About 3 p.m., State Route 160 was flooded and temporarily closed in both directions in Pahrump east of Gamebird Road.

Deputies from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office blocked the road at East Dandelion, about 1.5 miles from Gamebird.

Later, a pilot car was being used to guide motorists through floodwaters.

Based on radar, Pahrump received the most intense storm cells while nearly all other areas had light to moderate shower activity.

Mudslides in Death Valley

The National Weather Service said flooding and mudslides were affecting roads in Death Valley National Monument. The condition was expected to go until at least 5 p.m.

The storms damaged several roads at the Mojave National Preserve south of Primm in California.

Showers possible tonight, Monday

More storm cells in Arizona were tracking toward the Las Vegas area as of 6 p.m.

The latest weather service forecast called for a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. A partly cloudy was expected with a low around 81.

On Monday, a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast, mainly after 1 p.m. A mostly sunny sky, with a high near 98 is expected.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
