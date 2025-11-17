Chance of showers remains for Las Vegas on Monday
Chance of showers linger throughout the day on Monday, though increasing steadily, with the highest being 30 percent after 4 p.m.
Monday will still see a chance of rain, as more weather passes over southern Nevada.
It will be partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Chance of showers linger throughout the day, though increasing steadily, with the highest being 30 percent after 4 p.m.
Overnight, cloudcover will remain with lows dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will remain light.
2 day forecast
Tuesday: High 57, showers likely
Wednesday: High 57, slight chance of showers
Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.