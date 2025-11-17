51°F
Chance of showers remains for Las Vegas on Monday

Pedestrians walk under the Fremont Street Experience canopy during a light rain Thursday, September 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Monday will still see a chance of rain, as more weather passes over southern Nevada.

It will be partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Chance of showers linger throughout the day, though increasing steadily, with the highest being 30 percent after 4 p.m.

Overnight, cloudcover will remain with lows dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will remain light.

2 day forecast

Tuesday: High 57, showers likely

Wednesday: High 57, slight chance of showers

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

