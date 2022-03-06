42°F
Chill, clouds forecast to remain Sunday in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Clouds are forecast to increase in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 6, 2022, according to the Nationa ...
Clouds are forecast to increase in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 6, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gusty winds will back off in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds, however, are forecast to increase. The high should be near 62 with east winds of 6-10 mph, well below Saturday’s gusts that were close to 40 mph.

Conditions that brought some light snow and freezing rain drops that caused a 41-minute delay in the NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday are expected to be absent.

The sky should clear Sunday evening and the overnight low will be near 42.

Monday will be a bit colder with a high near 60 while winds of 14-17 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. Breezy conditions will continue into the overnight hours with a low near 39.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
