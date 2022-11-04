Chill in Las Vegas air will last through weekend

Friday will offer some windy conditions and temperatures about 10 degrees below normal in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

Cool temperatures will prevail in the Las Vegas area for several days, according to the National Weather Service. Sean Smith of Las Vegas plays with his dog, Hutch, right, and a friend’s dog, Rocky, in freshly fallen snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

With a taste of snow received in the Spring Mountains, the sky will clear through the weekend while temperatures stay chilly.

📸Here's a great shot of what these light showers can do as far as wind and dust goes! 🌬️ This photo courtesy of Bryan Schoening, a spotter in the Pahrump area. https://t.co/h0KvkEEjYM pic.twitter.com/5smsQMijrk — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 4, 2022

The high is expected to be near 62. North-northwest winds of 6-13 mph will turn east-southeast in the afternoon and could gust up to 18 mph.

A Saturday low near 44 is expected. Winds will be light and variable with an afternoon high near 68.

Sunday will warm a few degrees with a low near 47 and a high near 71.

Next week brings a chance of showers starting Monday through Wednesday.

