39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Chilly, cloudy weather lingers in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A bicyclist wears a garbage bag to stay dry from the rain while traveling south on the Las Vega ...
A bicyclist wears a garbage bag to stay dry from the rain while traveling south on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

If you’re visiting Las Vegas from Wisconsin this week, don’t expect to get a sun tan. And get out your heavy jacket.

Showers and mountain snow are possible before 9 a.m. Tuesday and then a chance for scattered rain showers, according to the National Weather Service. The chances are around 30 percent, with not much accumulation expected in the Spring Mountains. A high near 47 is forecast.

Conditions will be similar on Wednesday and Thursday, when high temperatures will stay below 50.

Friday’s high may reach 52, but a chance of showers remains in the forecast on the last day of the year.

MOST READ
1
More canceled flights into and out of Las Vegas add to travel woes
More canceled flights into and out of Las Vegas add to travel woes
2
The Go-Go’s cancel NYE shows on the Strip
The Go-Go’s cancel NYE shows on the Strip
3
Las Vegas apartment complex sells for $73M
Las Vegas apartment complex sells for $73M
4
He was naked and running away when police shot him. Metro now owes him $525K.
He was naked and running away when police shot him. Metro now owes him $525K.
5
Golden Knights coach, another player enter COVID-19 protocol
Golden Knights coach, another player enter COVID-19 protocol
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Record-breaking storm blasts Northern Nevada, California
The Associated Press

A storm in the mountains of Northern California and Nevada closed key highways Monday while recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record at Donner Pass in the Sierra.