Chilly, cloudy weather lingers in Las Vegas

Showers and mountain snow are possible before 9 a.m. Tuesday and then a chance for scattered rain showers, according to the National Weather Service.

A bicyclist wears a garbage bag to stay dry from the rain while traveling south on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

If you’re visiting Las Vegas from Wisconsin this week, don’t expect to get a sun tan. And get out your heavy jacket.

Showers and mountain snow are possible before 9 a.m. Tuesday and then a chance for scattered rain showers, according to the National Weather Service. The chances are around 30 percent, with not much accumulation expected in the Spring Mountains. A high near 47 is forecast.

Conditions will be similar on Wednesday and Thursday, when high temperatures will stay below 50.

Friday’s high may reach 52, but a chance of showers remains in the forecast on the last day of the year.