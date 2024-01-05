Chilly Las Vegas conditions to stay for at least a week

The windy conditions across the region will lessen slightly on Friday. Gusts to 21 mph are expected in the afternoon.

The first snowstorm of the winter dropped 16 inches of snow at Lee Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (Lee Canyon photo)

The coldest period of the Las Vegas summer comes during the middle of January, and it appears 2024 is no exception.

A Friday high of 60 is forecast before daily highs drop closer closer to 50 for the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.

The windy conditions across the region Thursday will lessen slightly on Friday. Gusts to 21 mph are expected Friday afternoon.

The cold comes on the heels of the first storm of the winter that dropped 16 inches of snow at Lee Canyon on Wednesday.

Highs in the central valley should be slightly above 50 through Thursday with morning lows closer to freezing are likely. Temperatures at higher elevations will be lower.

The Las Vegas airport has not recorded freezing temperatures since late last January.

Snow enthusiasts will find more snow at Lee Canyon, but conditions will be cold this weekend with a Sunday high near 13 and a low near 4, according to the ski resort.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com and follow on X at @VegasMarvRJ.