39°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Chilly Las Vegas conditions to stay for at least a week

Snowstorm drops 16 inches at Lee Canyon
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2024 - 5:32 am
 
The first snowstorm of the winter dropped 16 inches of snow at Lee Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, ...
The first snowstorm of the winter dropped 16 inches of snow at Lee Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (Lee Canyon photo)

The coldest period of the Las Vegas summer comes during the middle of January, and it appears 2024 is no exception.

A Friday high of 60 is forecast before daily highs drop closer closer to 50 for the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.

The windy conditions across the region Thursday will lessen slightly on Friday. Gusts to 21 mph are expected Friday afternoon.

The cold comes on the heels of the first storm of the winter that dropped 16 inches of snow at Lee Canyon on Wednesday.

Highs in the central valley should be slightly above 50 through Thursday with morning lows closer to freezing are likely. Temperatures at higher elevations will be lower.

The Las Vegas airport has not recorded freezing temperatures since late last January.

Snow enthusiasts will find more snow at Lee Canyon, but conditions will be cold this weekend with a Sunday high near 13 and a low near 4, according to the ski resort.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com and follow on X at @VegasMarvRJ.

MOST READ
1
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
2
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
3
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
4
Wedding anniversary celebration turns into $120K Strip jackpot
Wedding anniversary celebration turns into $120K Strip jackpot
5
5 new restaurants to start 2024 in Vegas
5 new restaurants to start 2024 in Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A bicyclist navigates muddy roads down East Lake Mead Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in ...
2023 brought wild weather to Las Vegas
By / RJ

Many Las Vegas days share similar weather traits. Scorching heat, blazing sunshine and limited rain are common, but there are times when our weather goes to the extremes.

Large waves crash in to Duncan's Landing north of Carmet, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, due ...
Powerful Pacific swell pounds California coast
By Marcio Sanchez and John Antczak The Associated Press

Dozens of people watched construction of emergency barriers in Ventura, where a rogue wave on Thursday smacked spectators and vehicles as it overran the beach and flowed into a neighborhood.

More stories
Cooler, but still mild Las Vegas weekend forecast
Cooler, but still mild Las Vegas weekend forecast
Chilly week to follow Las Vegas storm, says weather service
Chilly week to follow Las Vegas storm, says weather service
Warmest December in Las Vegas history runs into January
Warmest December in Las Vegas history runs into January
Near-record warm Las Vegas December may get a bit of rain
Near-record warm Las Vegas December may get a bit of rain
Warm conditions stay in valley, but rain may come Wednesday
Warm conditions stay in valley, but rain may come Wednesday
Warmest December ever may have a bit of rain before clear New Year’s Eve
Warmest December ever may have a bit of rain before clear New Year’s Eve