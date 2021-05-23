Chilly Las Vegas holiday weekend headed slowly back to normal

A chilly start to a Memorial Day holiday weekend — including two inches of snow at higher Mount Charleston elevations — will yield to gradually warming temperatures across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the snow that fell on Mount Charleston early Saturday, May 22, 2021, was gone by the middle of the afternoon. No snow is expected Sunday, May 23, 2021, but the overnight low dropped into the mid-20s. A Sunday high of 60 is forecast. (Mt.Charlestonweather.com)

A chilly start to a Memorial Day holiday weekend — including two inches of snow at higher Mount Charleston elevations — will yield to gradually warming temperatures across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front that brought a few days of windy and chilly weather blew through the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The Sunday high in Las Vegas will be around 81, still 10 degrees below normal, but 11 degrees above the Saturday high of 70. Winds that gusted up to 29 mph at McCarran International Airport will drop to mostly single-digit velocities on Sunday.

Ski season has been over for more than a month at Mount Charleston, but Lee Canyon looked prepared for skiers on Saturday morning.

“We don’t have the official measurement, but about 2 inches fell at higher elevations,” said weather service meteorologist Stan Czyzyk. “But there should not be any snow on Sunday.”

The 9 p.m. low at Kyle Canyon at 10 p.m. Saturday night was 27 with wind chills a few degrees lower. Mount Charleston should see a high of 60 on Sunday with winds gusting to 18 mph.

The warming trend will jump on Monday with a forecast high near 88 before a 93 on Tuesday. By Friday, the high is expected to be around 97.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.