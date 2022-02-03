Chilly Las Vegas to warm up a bit Thursday, forecasters say

A cold front that chilled Las Vegans on Wednesday will warm a bit to allow slight warming Thursday.

Weather conditions in Las should improve slightly on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, with a high near 54 and winds with less velocity than Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A passenger plane flies in clear blue sky and leaves a white trail as it flies over a statue at The Venetian on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A cold front that more than chilled Las Vegans on Wednesday will relent a bit to allow the region to warm slightly on Thursday.

Harry Reid International Airport only reached 49 degrees Wednesday and recorded a wind gust of 44 mph. Many Las Vegas neighborhoods saw lows in the mid-40s with wind gusts approaching 25-35 mph.

Sunny skies and a high near 54 are forecast for Thursday by the National Weather Service. Winds, however, will remain strong with gusts up to 20 mph.

Friday will warm a few more degrees as wind speeds drop into single digits.

By the weekend, highs in the low 60s are expected.

Windy on lakes

Winds will again whip the Colorado River Valley and recreational lakes south of Las Vegas on Thursday with winds up to 40 mph possible. Waves of 1 to 2 feet are forecast for Lake Mead and Lake Havasu. Lake Mohave waves may reach 3 feet.

A high wind advisory continues through 4 p.m. Pacific time Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.