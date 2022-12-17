28°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Las Vegas Weather

Chilly Las Vegas weekend expected before warming toward Christmas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
The high in Las Vegas will be around 50 on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, according to the National W ...
The high in Las Vegas will be around 50 on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Chilly weather will stay in the Las Vegas Valley though the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

The Saturday high should be near 50, which was the high on Friday. The sky is expected to cloud up during the day while winds should stay below 5 mph.

A Sunday morning low of 35 is forecast before rising to near 52 with mostly sunny skies and nearly calm winds. Temperatures should gradually warm a few degrees each day next week before reaching around 64 on Friday, says the forecast.

Lake Mead creeping up

Lake Mead measured 1,043.65 feet above sea level at 7 p.m. Friday, a rise of about 8 inches since Dec. 1 when it was at 1,042.97 feet. The 2022 high for the lake was 1,067.32 feet on Jan. 25.

The lake has risen during winter in each of the past five years. That rise might be curtailed this winter because the Bureau of Reclamation has reduced the amount of water it is releasing from Lake Powell in an effort to keep it deep enough for Glen Canyon Dam to keep producing power.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders headquarters acquired by new landlord
Raiders headquarters acquired by new landlord
2
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
3
Dozens of boaters take to Strip to protest possible Lake Mead ramp closures
Dozens of boaters take to Strip to protest possible Lake Mead ramp closures
4
New restaurant opens in $500M southwest Las Vegas development
New restaurant opens in $500M southwest Las Vegas development
5
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix fan fest to offer cheaper race experience
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix fan fest to offer cheaper race experience
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST