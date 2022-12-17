Chilly Las Vegas weekend expected before warming toward Christmas

High temperatures around 50 are expected before warmer days next week, says the National Weather Service.

The high in Las Vegas will be around 50 on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Chilly weather will stay in the Las Vegas Valley though the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

The Saturday high should be near 50, which was the high on Friday. The sky is expected to cloud up during the day while winds should stay below 5 mph.

A Sunday morning low of 35 is forecast before rising to near 52 with mostly sunny skies and nearly calm winds. Temperatures should gradually warm a few degrees each day next week before reaching around 64 on Friday, says the forecast.

Lake Mead creeping up

Lake Mead measured 1,043.65 feet above sea level at 7 p.m. Friday, a rise of about 8 inches since Dec. 1 when it was at 1,042.97 feet. The 2022 high for the lake was 1,067.32 feet on Jan. 25.

The lake has risen during winter in each of the past five years. That rise might be curtailed this winter because the Bureau of Reclamation has reduced the amount of water it is releasing from Lake Powell in an effort to keep it deep enough for Glen Canyon Dam to keep producing power.

