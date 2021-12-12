Chilly Las Vegas weekend forecast to improve slightly Sunday

Las Vegas temperatures should rise a few degrees Sunday after reaching only 50 on Saturday on the coldest day in nearly two years.

Debris of the former Mount Charleston Lodge is seen as light snow fall on the Mt. Charleston area on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. About 3 inches of snow fell in the Mount Charleston area this week with several inches forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunday in Las Vegas is expected to be a bit warmer than Saturday in advance of a wet few days, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 50 was reached at McCarran International Airport after a Saturday morning low of 32 — the first freezing reading in 674 days since Feb. 5, 2020.

EXPANDED – Winter Storm Watch 📍WHERE:

-Elevations >5,000 ft on Spring Mtns, Sheep Range & Lincoln County (NEW)

– (NEW) Elevations >4,500 ft across central Nye & Esmeralda counties

⌚4AM TUE – 4AM WED

🤔Confidence is still uncertain on exact snow amounts#NVwx @LeeCanyonLV pic.twitter.com/nneSGq53bw — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 11, 2021

Sunday should see a high near 56. Winds will stay around 5 mph in the afternoon. The overnight low will be around 38.

Monday should rise to a high near 60 with partly sunny skies and winds only a bit stronger.

A winter storm watch has been issued from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range and Lincoln County.

The weather service says snow above 5,000 feet is expected, but expected amounts are yet to be put into the forecast.

Elevations above 4,500 feet in central Nye County and Esmeralda County should also see snow.

In Las Vegas, rain enters the picture early Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of moisture after 5 a.m, rising to 90 percent after 11 a.m. The high will be near 57.

Rain is an 80 percent probability into Tuesday night with breezy conditions and an overnight low around 39.

