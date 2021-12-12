52°F
Chilly Las Vegas weekend to improve Sunday; Tuesday storm forecast

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated December 12, 2021 - 12:38 pm
Debris of the former Mount Charleston Lodge is seen as light snow fall on the Mt. Charleston ar ...
Debris of the former Mount Charleston Lodge is seen as light snow fall on the Mt. Charleston area on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. About 3 inches of snow fell in the Mount Charleston area this week with several inches forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunday in Las Vegas is expected to be a bit warmer than Saturday in advance of a wet few days, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 50 was reached at McCarran International Airport after a Saturday morning low of 32 — the first freezing reading in 674 days since Feb. 5, 2020.

Sunday morning lows ranged from 33 at McCarran and North Las Vegas airports to a 27 at Henderson Executive Airport.

Sunday should see a high near 56. Winds will stay around 5 mph in the afternoon. The overnight low will be around 38.

Monday’s forecast high is 60 with partly sunny skies and winds only a bit stronger.

Winter storm watch

A winter storm watch has been issued from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range and Lincoln County.

The weather service says snow above 5,000 feet is expected, but expected amounts are yet to be put into the forecast.

Elevations above 4,500 feet in central Nye County and Esmeralda County should also see snow.

Travel on U.S. Highways 93 and 95 north of Las Vegas may be impacted by rain and snow.

In Las Vegas, rain enters the picture early Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of moisture after 5 a.m, rising to 90 percent after 11 a.m. The high will be near 57.

Rain is an 80 percent probability into Tuesday night with breezy conditions and an overnight low around 39.

The most recent tweet from the weather service indicates light rain for Las Vegas with heavier rain near higher elevations to the west.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
