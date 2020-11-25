Chilly Thanksgiving with possible dangerous lake winds forecast

Winds on Thanksgiving Day and Friday could be dangerous on area waterways, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds may reach 50 mph on Lake Mead (shown) and Lake Mohave on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, and Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

A wind advisory has been issued for the Colorado River Valley and northeast Clark County as well as Lincoln County.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave, said weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. A wind advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday.

“Smaller boats can’t really handle those winds and waves,” said Nickerson, adding that steady winds of 20 to 30 mph could gust to 50 mph. “It’s not going to be a nice day on the lake.”

An advisory for the Moapa and Overton area as well as Lincoln County runs from 10 a.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday. Wind gusts may reach 50 mph.

Seasonal in Las Vegas

A high of 63 is forecast for Las Vegas on Wednesday with a high of 58 on turkey day.

Winds gusting from the north may reach 25-30 mph on Thursday.

“It will probably feel colder than that with winds from the north,” Nickerson said.

The cool weather will be at its lowest early Saturday with some forecast lows in the upper 30s for the Las Vegas Valley, Nickerson said.

No rain

Wednesday will be the record 219th consecutive day without rain at McCarran International Airport. The last measurable rain was April 20.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.