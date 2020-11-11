Chilly Veteran’s Day will gradually warm in Las Vegas

A cool Veterans’s Day will gradually warm into a decent weekend for Las Vegas residents and visitors, says the National Weather Service.

Visitors bundled in sweatshirts and jackets cross Las Vegas Boulevard at Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A high of 61 is forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, with temperatures gradually rising over the next several days to about 70 on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

🇺🇸 We are grateful to the men & women who served & are currently serving our country. @NWSVegas appreciates your service & sacrifice. If you are heading out, temps will be a hair warmer than yesterday with light winds & passing ☁️s. #nvwx #vegasweather #thankaveteran pic.twitter.com/O5nOzHkaAE — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 11, 2020

The forecast high is 61 with light winds and a sunny sky.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. A low of 39 on Tuesday was the first time temperatures had been below 40 since Feb. 12, a stretch of 271 days.

🌡️🥶Low temps dropped into the upper 30s this morning at McCarran which hasn't happened since Feb. 12th! That was 271 days ago! Temps will be on a slow upward trend through the weekend👍. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/v43BqnKCka — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 10, 2020

“We’re going to give it a shot,” weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan said of a warmer weekend, saying the normal high this time of year is 69 and drops a degree ever day or two.

After a forecast of 65 on Thursday, Friday should reach 67 with 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday.

Next week may warm several degrees above average, pending a couple of troughs in the Gulf of Alaska and how far south they dip.

“The models are trending toward above normal temperatures early in the week, but it depends on the second trough and how far south it dips,” Morgan said.

Dry spell in 205th day

The record dry spell at McCarran International Airport is in its 205th day on Wednesday.

The last measurable rain at the official valley weather station was April 20. It did record a trace last Saturday when storms dropped rain in other places around the valley.

