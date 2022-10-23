62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Las Vegas Weather

Chilly week forecast for valley after Saturday windstorm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated October 23, 2022 - 10:48 am
Winds should gust into the upper 20s on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, according to the National Weathe ...
Winds should gust into the upper 20s on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The Strip is hammered with high winds and dust on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sunday is forecast to offer about half the clout that Saturday’s gusty windstorm delivered to the Las Vegas Valley.

However, temperatures will be considerably cooler.

A high near 67 with steady north-northwest winds of 7-17 mph gusting to 26 mph are forecast by the National Weather Service.

By comparison, a Saturday high of 83 was reached in the early afternoon before gradually falling to 66 around midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph at Red Rock Canyon were recorded with similar gusts into the 50s at most airports for more than a dozen hours. Blowing dust covered most mountain ranges while visibility was about half of normal.

Perhaps most importantly, air quality in several parts of the central valley was rated moderate to very hazardous much of the day.

A cold front from the Pacific Northwest moved into the valley around midnight, switching the prevailing winds from a south-southwest direction to north-northwest.

The Monday low should be near 47 before an afternoon high near 67.

Daily high temperatures next week will be in the low 70s with morning lows around 50. No precipitation is in the forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
When We Were Young bands playing free shows
When We Were Young bands playing free shows
2
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
3
Las Vegas housing market not so kind to buyers, sellers
Las Vegas housing market not so kind to buyers, sellers
4
When We Were Young cancels opening day
When We Were Young cancels opening day
5
Raiders make series of roster moves before Texans game
Raiders make series of roster moves before Texans game
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST