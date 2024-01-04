39°F
Chilly week to follow Las Vegas storm, says weather service

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2024 - 5:31 am
 
A dusting of snow blankets Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pe ...
A dusting of snow blankets Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Wednesday storm bringing snow and rain to Las Vegas will be followed by windy and sunny conditions Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 59 is forecast while north-northwest winds of 13-16 mph could gust as high as 23 mph.

High temperatures are forecast to stay below 60 for the coming week, perhaps as falling as low as a high of 51 on Sunday. Overnight lows could drop to freezing in the central valley and several degrees below freezing on the outskirts and higher elevations of the valley.

The biggest risk of precipitation is a 20 percent chance after 10 p.m. Saturday into Sunday about 10 a.m. Other days during the week should be clear.

The Wednesday morning snowstorm cleared around noon, while Lee Canyon Ski Resort logged 9 inches by early evening and was expecting another 3 inches or so overnight.

The snow will allow more trails to open as the resort has been using only Rabbit Peak or the “bunny trail” since opening.

Rainfall in the valley ranged from 0.16 of an inch at the Red Rock observation area to several gauges with .08 to .04 of an inch.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow on X at @VegasMarvRJ.

