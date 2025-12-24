Christmas Eve showers not expected to impact travel around Las Vegas

Despite steady rainfall and a flood watch forecast to continue across the Las Vegas Valley into Christmas Day, officials said on Wednesday they expect minimal travel delays.

Wet gift: It’s going to be a soggy Christmas Eve in Las Vegas

People do last-minute holiday shopping on a rainy day in Downtown Summerlin Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian crosses Mountain Vista Street in the rain on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds and rain pass over the Las Vegas valley Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People do last-minute holiday shopping on a rainy day in Downtown Summerlin Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People do last-minute holiday shopping on a rainy day in Downtown Summerlin Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People do last-minute holiday shopping on a rainy day in Downtown Summerlin Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds and scattered rain pass over drivers on West Ann Road near Tropical Parkway on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brian Planz, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas field office, said late Wednesday morning that heavy rains over the past 24 hours had resulted in about one-tenth of an inch of rain in parts of the central and southeast valley, while areas in the northwest valley near Kyle Canyon had about three-quarters of an inch.

With more steady rain forecast later Wednesday, a flood watch is expected to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday for parts of Clark and Nye counties, as well as areas in Southern California and Northern Arizona, Planz said.

The weather service is predicting about another quarter-inch of rainfall to accumulate before the flood watch expires, Planz said. Showers and thunderstorms could be scattered throughout the area with wind gusts as high as 33 mph, according to the weather service’s online forecast.

The record for rainfall accumulation in Las Vegas on Dec. 24 is 0.82 inch, which was recorded in 1959, Planz said.

“Chances are pretty low that we would break that,” Planz said.

Nevada Department of Public Safety Trooper Shawn Haggstrom said there were a few minor vehicle crashes reported during the day, but no major road closures or flooding in Las Vegas.

“Traffic is much lighter, and with the rain we are noticing drivers slowing down and being mindful to others,” Haggstrom wrote in an email.

AAA is forecasting record travel through New Year’s Day, with an estimated 122.4 million people traveling 50 miles or more. About 89 percent of those travelers are expected to reach destinations by car, according to the travel company.

Although Tuesday was the peak day for travel, roadways and airports will still likely be busy over the next several days, AAA spokesperson John Treanor said Wednesday.

“The rain that we’re seeing now is going to affect drivers not really changing plans, we don’t expect, but it will change what it’s like on the road,” Treanor said.

Luke Nimmo, a public information officer at Harry Reid International Airport, said a small number of arriving and departing flights were either cancelled or delayed on Wednesday, but flight traffic largely remained normal.

Nimmo urged air travelers to check with airlines for potential delays Thursday and beyond and reminded flyers to arrive at the airport extra early to combat potential long wait times.

Planz, Haggstrom, Nimmo and Treanor all urged travelers to plan their routes and to consider alternative routes to avoid congestion. Haggstrom recommended travelers secure windows and doors before leaving home, and while on the road, to wear seat belts, stay alert and avoid driving with distractions or under the influence.

Haggstrom and Treanor also recommended checking vehicles for proper tire pressure and adequate tread, that fluids are topped off and that lights and windshield wipers are functional.

“Those road conditions, especially when we’re not used to them, means we have to urge for extra caution,” Treanor said.

