Christmas slog: Rain, snow make roads slick while south & west travel hazardous

On one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, heavy rain is posing travel issues south and west of the Las Vegas area. Snow is building on roads in the Spring Mountains.

Rain spreads across most of Las Vegas Valley (Rosana Romero/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Visitors to Fremont Street Experience stroll through rainy weather on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bride Mckenzie Jane Stratton of Washington kisses groom Joao Paulo Taborda da Silva of Brazil and their wedding party looks on after being married in the snow off of Kyle Canyon Road on Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Police, fire, and swift water rescue personal respond to a car in the wash in the 15001 block of Parthenia street in North Hills, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Rescue personal were unable to locate a victim in the car and continued the search downstream with an air rescue unit. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

Cars are submerged on a flooded street during a rain storm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Skies over the Las Vegas Valley begin to clear about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, as seen from Lone Mountain Road and the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snow falls heavily about the Mount Charleston Cabins on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ice crystals and snow are beginning to pile up along Lee Canyon Road as it continues to snow atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A snowball fight breaks out in the parking lot of the Lee Canyon Ski Resort as it continues to snow atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow continues to fall about the Bristlecone Trail above the Lee Canyon Ski Resort atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Skiers and snowboarders use the beginner lift and hill at the Lee Canyon Ski Resort as it continues to snow atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow falls along Lee Canyon Road as it builds atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clouds gather low on the horizon along Lee Canyon Road as snow falls atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sledders take to the hill about Lee Meadows as it continues to snow atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Visitors to Fremont Street Experience stroll through rainy weather on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A pedestrian walks on rainy roads near Four Queens at Fremont Street Experience on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fremont Street Experience is reflected in raindrop covered Christmas decorations on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A pedestrian skips a puddle while crossing Main Street on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mother Nature delivered travel obstacles on one of the major travel days, a long weekend leading to Christmas.

Showers made roads slick across the Las Vegas Valley much of Friday, while snow was sticking on Mount Charleston roads before sunset and into the evening.

First snow is slick and both plows and the https://t.co/YrsNe4DxwN need some time to catch up- avoid the area if possible this evening. pic.twitter.com/mDfu8xj8NK — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) December 22, 2023

Motorists heading south or west of the valley should be especially cautious.

Rainfall of three-quarters of an inch to 1.5 inches could make travel to the south and west hazardous tonight and Saturday, warned the National Weather Service. Flood watches that were issued late Thursday remained active Friday night into Saturday for nearly all areas south of the southern tip of Nevada. That includes U.S. 95 and Interstate 40.

Flash flood warnings were popping up in Arizona and Southern California on Friday evening.

Rain will move in tonight thru Saturday. The highest impacts will be in southern CA thru southern Mohave County where heavy rain, 1" of rain, & flash flooding are possible. Widespread travel impacts are expected, mainly Friday afternoon & evening #nvwx #axwx #cawx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/NvxS82iC7t — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 21, 2023

Rain gauges on the north end of the valley showed from .08 on an inch to a high of .31 of an inch at the base of the Sheep Range as of 5 p.m. from rainfall that began around 9 a.m. Spotty rain fell much of the afternoon in several parts of the valley.

Slick roads surfaces slowed traffic on several major valley roadways during the noon hour, especially Interstate 15 southbound and St. Rose Parkway in both directions from I-15 to the 215 Beltway on the east side.

Travel appeared improved in the early evening hours.

Storms on the leading edge of a Pacific low bring heavy rain and flash flooding to parts of Southern California and Arizona. This system will continue to move inland this holiday weekend, ushering in rainy and wintery weather along its path. pic.twitter.com/pJixryp391 — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) December 22, 2023

I-15 mostly moving well

I-15 traffic coming from Southern California to Southern Nevada was moving steady at 65-75 mph, according to sigalert.com.

Flood watches were out for most of Southern California all the way east to Phoenix, Arizona, as the major parts of the storm are well south of Las Vegas.

Heavy SoCal rain Thursday

The storm is a cut-off cold front that dropped 3.18 inches of rain Thursday in downtown Oxnard, Calif., on Thursday. Several residents suffered flooding, evacuations and people needing to be rescue from stranded vehicles.

Such a front can add moisture as it sits stationary over the ocean before moving inland and dropping heavy wain.

The high at Harry Reid International Airport reached 56 by 1 p.m. The temperature was holding fairly steady into the evening and winds were light.

Showers were listed as 50 percent chance into Friday night.

Clearing Saturday

Saturday is forecast to be clear with a morning low near 47 before rising to near 66.

Sunday with be sunny with a high near 58. Northeast winds around 6 mph are forecast

Christmas Day will be identical, says the weather service.

Temperatures will warm back into the low 60s early next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

