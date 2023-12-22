Christmas weekend begins with rain, snow (and a kiss) in Las Vegas

Mother Nature delivered travel obstacles in Southern Nevada on Friday, with Christmas only a few days away.

Rain spreads across most of Las Vegas Valley (Rosana Romero/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bride Mckenzie Jane Stratton of Washington kisses groom Joao Paulo Taborda da Silva of Brazil and their wedding party looks on after being married in the snow off of Kyle Canyon Road on Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Visitors to Fremont Street Experience stroll through rainy weather on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Police, fire, and swift water rescue personal respond to a car in the wash in the 15001 block of Parthenia street in North Hills, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Rescue personal were unable to locate a victim in the car and continued the search downstream with an air rescue unit. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

Cars are submerged on a flooded street during a rain storm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Skies over the Las Vegas Valley begin to clear about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, as seen from Lone Mountain Road and the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snow falls heavily about the Mount Charleston Cabins on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ice crystals and snow are beginning to pile up along Lee Canyon Road as it continues to snow atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A snowball fight breaks out in the parking lot of the Lee Canyon Ski Resort as it continues to snow atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow continues to fall about the Bristlecone Trail above the Lee Canyon Ski Resort atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Skiers and snowboarders use the beginner lift and hill at the Lee Canyon Ski Resort as it continues to snow atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Skiers and snowboarders use the beginner lift and hill at the Lee Canyon Ski Resort as it continues to snow atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow falls along Lee Canyon Road as it builds atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clouds gather low on the horizon along Lee Canyon Road as snow falls atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sledders take to the hill about Lee Meadows as it continues to snow atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Visitors to Fremont Street Experience stroll through rainy weather on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A pedestrian walks on rainy roads near Four Queens at Fremont Street Experience on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fremont Street Experience is reflected in raindrop covered Christmas decorations on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A pedestrian skips a puddle while crossing Main Street on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mother Nature delivered obstacles on a major travel day Friday, a long weekend leading to Christmas.

Showers made roads slick across the Las Vegas Valley most of the day, while snow was sticking on Mount Charleston roads.

Rain gauges on the north end of the valley showed from .08 on an inch to a high of .31 of an inch at the base of the Sheep Range as of 5 p.m. from rainfall that began around 9 a.m. Spotty rain fell much of the afternoon in several parts of the valley.

Slick roads surfaces slowed traffic on several major valley roadways during the noon hour, especially Interstate 15 southbound and St. Rose Parkway in both directions from I-15 to the 215 Beltway on the east side.

I-15 mostly moving well

I-15 traffic coming from Southern California to Southern Nevada moved steady at 65-75 mph, according to sigalert.com.

Flood watches had been issued for most of Southern California all the way east to Phoenix as major parts of the storm went south of Las Vegas.

Heavy SoCal rain Thursday

The storm is a cut-off cold front that dropped 3.18 inches of rain Thursday in downtown Oxnard, Calif., on Thursday. Several residents suffered flooding, evacuations and people needing to be rescue from stranded vehicles.

Clearing Saturday

Saturday is forecast to be clear with a morning low near 47 before rising to near 66. Sunday will be sunny with a high near 58. Northeast winds around 6 mph are forecast

Christmas Day will be identical, says the weather service. Temperatures will warm back into the low 60s early next week.

