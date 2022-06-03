Clark County Air quality advisory issued for much of weekend

Las Vegas residents and visitors will feel warm temperatures and gusty winds much of the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

A high of 99 is forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, June 3, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Clark County dust advisory has been issued for Saturday and Sunday because of the forecast strong southwest winds.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag for southeastern Nevada and northwestern Arizona warning for Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to alert residents of elevated fire dangers because of strong winds, low humidity and dry conditions.

Winds were gusting to 24 mph at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday afternoon with windy conditions forecast through late Saturday.

Warm temperatures and gusty winds will dominate through much of the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm weather is in store today, but a gradual cooldown will return for the weekend along with blustery afternoon winds. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/zkrjTBtmbg — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 2, 2022

The county’s Department of Environment and Sustainability issued its advisory Friday, saying “elevated levels of dust may be transported into the (Las) Vegas Valley from the Mojave Desert due to high southwesterly winds starting Saturday early evening into Sunday morning.”

Officials say unhealthy levels of dust for people with breathing sensitivities are imminent or occurring in the local area.

Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter (PM), which aggravates respiratory diseases. Under windy conditions people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air pollution.

· Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

Suggestion to deal with the air quality include:

— Keep windows and doors closed.

— Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

— Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

— To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

— Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

— Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

High of 99 on Friday

A Friday high of 99 is forecast while southerly winds of 10 to 18 mph will gust as high as 28 mph. Winds still stay nearly as strong into the night.

After a Saturday morning low near 73, the Saturday high will dip a bit but still reach about 96. Winds of 11-16 mph will gust as high as 24 mph with gusts to 30 mph into the night.

The Sunday high will be near 98 with the forecast calling for escalating triple-digit highs starting Monday through next week.

