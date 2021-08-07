Clark County air quality hits ‘very unhealthy’ level as fire smoke settles in

Air quality in most of Clark County is rated unhealthy to very unhealthy Saturday afternoon because of wildfire smoke moving into the region. The conditions are expected to last into Monday.

Pedestrians walk through Fremont Street Experience while smoky skies cloud the STRAT on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. Smoky skies due to wildfires in Northern California prompted the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability to issue an alert for smoke and ozone Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An orange sky from California wildfires cast a nice light about the Raiders Al Davis memorial torch at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Strip is seen through a haze of smoke in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued an alert for smoke and ozone for Saturday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Mandalay Bay and New York-New York with others covered by wildfire smoke drifting into the region from Northern California fires on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Planes move along the tarmac at McCarran International Airport with wildfire smoke drifting into the region from Northern California fires on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A haze domitates the Las Vegas sky Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Southwest Airlines plane prepares to take off as others move along the tarmac at McCarran International Airport with wildfire smoke drifting into the region from Northern California fires on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Strip is seen through a haze of smoke in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued an alert for smoke and ozone for Saturday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Strat covered in wildfire smoke drifting into the region from Northern California fires on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Traffic moves along US 95 and Interstate-15 while smoky skies cloud the downtown skyline on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. Smoky skies due to wildfires in Northern California prompted the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability to issue an alert for smoke and ozone Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A motorist exits onto Valley View Drive from US 95 as smoky skies cloud the Las Vegas Strip skyline on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. Smoky skies due to wildfires in Northern California prompted the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability to issue an alert for smoke and ozone Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Traffic moves along US 95 while smoky skies cloud the downtown skyline on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. Smoky skies due to wildfires in Northern California prompted the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability to issue an alert for smoke and ozone Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Clark County air quality monitoring map as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, shows poor air quality over most of the region. (Clark County)

Clark County air quality monitoring sites across the Las Vegas Valley showed heavy amounts of ozone and particulate matter in the sky, meaning people should avoid any prolonged outdoors exposure. People who are sensitive to pollutants and children or older adults should avoid being outdoors.

Boulder City was the only monitoring site that had an air quality rating of moderate. All others across the valley ranged from “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “very unhealthy.” No sites had air rated as “hazardous,” the worst possible rating.

Smoke and haze weren’t expected to be extreme factors, according to the National Weather Service, however the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued an alert Saturday morning for smoke and ozone.

“Due to wildfire smoke drifting into the region from Northern California, unhealthy levels of smoke are imminent or occurring. Residents are advised that smoky conditions are expected to continue throughout Saturday,” the alert stated.

The pollutants began moving into the northwest valley on Friday afternoon, said meteorologist Brian Planz.

“The I-15 corridor looks like it will be the dividing line between haze in the northwest and lighter conditions southeast of that,” Planz said. “We are not expecting anything real thick.”

That outlook has changed with smoke and widespread haze expected to be in the area into Monday, according to the latest weather service forecast.

Particulate matter issues

Most of the pollution is in the form of particulate matter, according to the monitoring sites.

“Particle pollution (also called particulate matter or PM) is the term for a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air,” states the county’s air quality website. “Some particles, such as dust, dirt, soot, or smoke, are large or dark enough to be seen with the naked eye. Others are so small, they can only be detected using an electron microscope. Particle pollution includes inhalable coarse particles, with diameters larger than 2.5 micrometers and smaller than 10 micrometers and fine particles, with diameters that are 2.5 micrometers and smaller. How small is 2.5 micrometers? Think about a single hair from your head.”

Most of the sites were reporting unhealthy air quality for particulate natter. Under such conditions, people with respiratory issues such as asthma as well as younger and older people should avoid prolonged exposure outdoors.

Visibility drops

The smoke has dropped visibility from the usual 10 miles down to 2 miles in some locations, said weather service meteorologist John Adair.

“The models we use for smoke do show in still lingering into Monday,” Adair said. “The winds are fairly light so it’s not going to disperse much.”

Some clearing might occur Saturday evening and night, but more smoke and haze is expected on Sunday.

“Some of it is forecast to come in from Bakersfield on Sunday morning,” Adair said. “It may not be as dense as today, but smoke from the same fires has moved into the central California valley, and winds will bring it toward Las Vegas. Same fire smoke, just through the back door.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.