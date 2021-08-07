Clark County air quality registers unhealthy as wildfire smoke arrives

Air quality in most of metropolitan Clark County is rated unhealthy to very unhealthy Saturday afternoon because of smoke from Northern California wildfires moving into the region.

A haze domitates the Las Vegas sky Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Strip is seen through a haze of smoke in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued an alert for smoke and ozone for Saturday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Strip is seen through a haze of smoke in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued an alert for smoke and ozone for Saturday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A haze domitates the Las Vegas sky Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County air quality monitoring map as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, shows poor air quality over most of the region. (Clark County)

Clark County air quality monitoring sites across the Las Vegas Valley showed heavy amounts of ozone and particulate matter in the sky, meaning people should avoid any prolonged outdoors exposure. People who are sensitive to pollutants and children or older adults should avoid being outdoors.

Boulder City was the only monitoring site that had an air quality rating of moderate. All others across the valley ranged from “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “very unhealthy.” No sites had air rated as “hazardous,” the worst possible rating.

Smoke and haze weren’t expected to be extreme factors, according to the National Weather Service.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued an alert for smoke and ozone for Saturday.

“Due to wildfire smoke drifting into the region from Northern California, unhealthy levels of smoke are imminent or occurring. Residents are advised that smoky conditions are expected to continue throughout Saturday,” the alert stated.

The pollutants began moving into the northwest valley on Friday afternoon, said meteorologist Brian Planz.

“The I-15 corridor looks like it will be the dividing line between haze in the northwest and lighter conditions southeast of that,” Planz said. “We are not expecting anything real thick.”

The Saturday forecast high is 108 with light winds generally below 10 mph.

The haze is expected to be around before noon Sunday, according to the forecast. Afternoon winds gusting to 25 mph might assist in thinning the haze. The high is forecast to be 107.

There is no rain in the seven-day forecast.

