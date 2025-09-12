Clark County remains under smoke advisory today

A smoke advisory remains in effect due to smoke from fires burning in the Pacific Northwest and Central California.

A haze hangs over the Strip as seen from Henderson on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Smoke from some California wildfires have prompted an air quality advisory. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A smoke advisory remains in effect Friday due to smoke from fires burning in the Pacific Northwest and Central California, according to a release from Clark County’s Division of Air Quality.

Despite possible health risks from exposure to smoke filled air, the weather in the Las Vegas Valley remains essentially the same as the rest of the week so far. Expect a high of 90 degrees with sunny skies today, and the heat waning overnight under clear skies with a low of 72.

Very dry monsoon season

The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season, when it recorded .02 inches.

So far, this is the fourth-driest monsoon season on record, said Chris Outler of the weather service. The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01).

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches of rain (average is 2.27). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

4-day forecast

Saturday: High near 93, overnight 72 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, clear skies, high in mid 90s.

Monday: High around 96, overnight dropping to 74.

Tuesday: High approaching triple digits.

