Cleanup underway after damaging thunderstorms rake Las Vegas Valley

Nearly 2,000 customers remained without power early Monday after severe thunderstorms swept through the Las Vegas Valley late Sunday, downing trees and swamping some roadways.

Henderson firefighters responded to at least 5 calls for vehicles stuck in water on Sunday night (Bizuayehy Tesfave/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lightning lights up over the Huntridge neighborhood in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High winds, lightning and rain were being felt across much of the Las Vegas Valley as a line of thunderstorms dropped down from the north, causing a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A tree downed in Anthem because of the storms on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Two trees were downed said the homeowner. (Courtesy of Maggie Petrel)

Rain pours over the Huntridge neighborhood in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A motorist watches as a tow truck operator prepares to tows his disabled car from flooded street on St. Rose Parkway near Eastern Avenue, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Motorist watch as a tow truck operator prepares to tows their disabled car from flooded street on St. Rose Parkway near Eastern Avenue, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Motorists navigate through flooded street on St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Motorists navigate through flooded street on St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A line of severe thunderstorms blew winds of up to 70 mph across the valley Sunday beginning about 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The storms stretched from the Centennial Hills area to Hoover Dam before working their way south across the valley.

“There was flash flooding at Lake Mead, with a foot and a half to two feet of debris near Boulder Beach and Northshore Road,” said John Adair, a meteorologist with the weather service in Las Vegas.

Pahrump also experienced heavy rains and high winds.

“The Pahrump Valley got hit pretty hard with reports of roofs blown off and trees 3 to 4 feet in diameter snapped,” Adair said.

Damage, in fact, appeared to be most severe in Nye County. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that deputies and first responders were “extremely busy throughout the night dealing with the aftermath of this storm.”

“Many of you are going to find trees down or damage to your vehicles and homes,” the sheriff’s office said. “You do not need to call dispatch to report these. Contact your insurance company.”

Swift water rescues

There were a handful of swift water rescues in the Henderson area, but there were no reports of serious injury or deaths in Southern Nevada as of 6:30 a.m., Adair said.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said the department conducted two swift water rescues Sunday night. The first was a woman, believed to be a transient, who was pulled from six inches of water in a wash off Boulder Highway around 10 p.m. The second was more severe, in the 4200 block of West Alexander Road, just before midnight.

“A lady got stuck in her Chrysler with her kids in about four feet of water,” Whitney said.

The woman and children were quickly pulled to safety, Whitney said, adding Las Vegas police helped firefighters with the rescue.

NV Energy customers said more than 14,000 customers were without power shortly after the storm swept through Southern Nevada beginning at around 8:30 p.m. By 4:30 a.m. Monday the number had dwindled to to just over 3,100 customers, and by 6:30 a.m. the number of customers without power was at 1,700.

“We are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible,” NV Energy tweeted.

Rainfall totals were impressive. The NWS said the upper Las Vegas wash area saw just over an inch of rain, as did Pittman Park. East Henderson had just shy of an inch, as did other parts of the city. Boulder City recorded 0.83 inches, while the area surrounding Sam Boyd Stadium saw about 0.70 inches.

The Regional Flood Control District said its highest reading was 1.02 inches recorded south of the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson. McCarran International Airport, the weather service’s official recording station, had received about 0.16 inches of rainfall over the preceding 24 hours as of 6 a.m..

The rainfall was even more significant in Mohave County, Arizona, where an initial measurement showed 2.44 inches of rain in the remote Santa Claus area. Adair said swift water rescues unfolded in Mohave County as well.

Weather radar in Las Vegas also went down late Sunday after the weather service reported that the equipment was directly struck by lightning. The agency advised residents to be safe and alert.

Super scary near downtown Henderson, and hearing reports of large trees down in Anthem pic.twitter.com/ythdIbbWo3 — Sabrina Schnur (@sabrina_schnur) July 26, 2021

Downed trees and strong winds were reported in Henderson, particularly on the eastern side of the city. Kathleen Richards, a spokeswoman with the city of Henderson, said Henderson Fire Department crews had responded to at least five calls for vehicles stuck in standing water as of 9:30 p.m. She said standing water had gathered all over the city.

By 6 a.m. the main thoroughfares in Henderson were clear, with the only evidence of the of the storm being rock and dirt debris in roadways and some construction cones washed away. Rock and dirt debris was observed on both Sunset and Warm Spring Roads with some on Galleria Drive.

Rain remains in forecast

Some showers were reported early Monday in Henderson and the weather service issued a flash flood watch through 11 p.m. for parts of southwest Clark, Nye and Esmeralda counties in Nevada and San Bernardino and Inyo counties in California. The advisory did not extend into the Las Vegas Valley.

Monday’s high was expected to be 93, with elevated humidity.

Monsoon conditions were expected to be absent Tuesday through Thursday before returning this weekend, the weather service said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Glenn Puit and Alexis Ford contributed to this report.