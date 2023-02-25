41°F
Las Vegas Weather

Clear, chilly, breezy Sunday forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2023
 
Updated February 25, 2023 - 10:18 pm
Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the Lee Canyon slopes about 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Abou ...
Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the Lee Canyon slopes about 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. About 8 inches of snow has fallen in the past 24 hours, making the total snowfall this season 155 inches. (Lee Canyon)
A person sits in a snow-covered bus stop Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Olympic Valley, Calif. Calif ...
A person sits in a snow-covered bus stop Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Olympic Valley, Calif. California and other parts of the West are facing heavy snow and rain from the latest winter storm to pound the United States. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this image provided by Mammoth Mountain, snow falls at Mammoth Mountain, Friday, Feb. 24, 20 ...
In this image provided by Mammoth Mountain, snow falls at Mammoth Mountain, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (Christian Pondella/Mammoth Mountain via AP)
Conditions of California Route 178 in eastern Kern County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The road ...
Conditions of California Route 178 in eastern Kern County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The road was closed from Kelso Valley Road to the junction with California Route 14 due to several jackknifed big rigs. (Caltrans District 9)

Conditions of California Route 178 in eastern Kern County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The road was closed from Kelso Valley Road to the junction with California Route 14 due to several jackknifed big rigs. (Caltrans District 9)

Conditions of California Route 178 in eastern Kern County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The road was closed from Kelso Valley Road to the junction with California Route 14 due to several jackknifed big rigs. (Caltrans District 9)

After a soggy Saturday afternoon and evening, a partly sunny sky should yield to sunny albeit chilly conditions in Las Vegas on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

After a morning low near 35, the day should warm to a high near 54, about 12 degrees below normal. South-southwest winds of 9-13 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.

More than 20,000 runners are to participate in a 10K and half marathon on The Strip starting at 4:30 p.m. Conditions will be breezy with end-of-race temperatures falling into the upper 40s.

Sunday night will see winds of 11-15 mph with gusts to 22 mph. The Monday low should be near 38.

Saturday precipitation

Rain fell on every part of the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday with Boulder City receiving the most at just over a half-inch at each of two rain gauges on the north side of the community.

About a dozen central Las Vegas gauges recorded around a third of an inch while Sandy Valley recorded .43 of an inch and Red Rock Canyon got a quarter-inch.

As for snow, Lee Canyon received 17 inches of snow over a 24-hour period ending Saturday evening and 21 inches over 48 hours. Resort officials said on their website that another 9 inches was expected Saturday night into Sunday.

Lee Canyon tweeted that it will be doing avalanche mitigation before opening Sunday. It’s possible the opening may be delayed.

Several winter storm warnings expired at 4 a.m. Sunday as a few dry days are expected before another mid-week storm front arrives, likely on Wednesday.

Temperatures in the central valley during the coming week will remain well below normal with highs in the upper 50s and lows a bit above freezing. Higher elevations will see freezing conditions in the early mornings.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

