83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Clear conditions expected Monday in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Highs in Las Vegas are forecast to be about 103 on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, according to the Nati ...
Highs in Las Vegas are forecast to be about 103 on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sunday was supposed to be a respite from the month of monsoon conditions. It wasn’t.

The day even included rare tornadoes, albeit a safe distance from the Las Vegas Valley.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with no mention of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Guess we shall see.

The Monday high should be near 103 with a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be north-northwest at 5-7 mph before becoming east.

Tuesday morning should be near 84 before rising to a high near 104. Winds will be light and variable.

After a Wednesday morning low near 83, monsoon conditions are expected to return after 11 a.m. The sky will be mostly sunny with a high near 100 and elevated humidity.

Lake Mead still rising

The monsoon season keeps boosting the water level at Lake Mead. At 7 p.m. Sunday, the lake was at 1,043.29 feet, a rise of 2.58 feet since its 2022 low point of 1,040.71 on July 27.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
2
Clearing sky expected for 3-4 days; Lake Mead up more than 2.25 feet
Clearing sky expected for 3-4 days; Lake Mead up more than 2.25 feet
3
Station Casinos sees a future filled with construction
Station Casinos sees a future filled with construction
4
Dana White says Gruden ‘blew up’ Tom Brady to Raiders deal
Dana White says Gruden ‘blew up’ Tom Brady to Raiders deal
5
CARTOONS: The FBI finds the real Trump threat
CARTOONS: The FBI finds the real Trump threat
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST