Clear conditions expected Monday in Las Vegas

Monday should be clear with no monsoon activity, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs in Las Vegas are forecast to be about 103 on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sunday was supposed to be a respite from the month of monsoon conditions. It wasn’t.

The day even included rare tornadoes, albeit a safe distance from the Las Vegas Valley.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with no mention of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Guess we shall see.

The Monday high should be near 103 with a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be north-northwest at 5-7 mph before becoming east.

Tuesday morning should be near 84 before rising to a high near 104. Winds will be light and variable.

After a Wednesday morning low near 83, monsoon conditions are expected to return after 11 a.m. The sky will be mostly sunny with a high near 100 and elevated humidity.

Lake Mead still rising

The monsoon season keeps boosting the water level at Lake Mead. At 7 p.m. Sunday, the lake was at 1,043.29 feet, a rise of 2.58 feet since its 2022 low point of 1,040.71 on July 27.

