Las Vegas Weather

Clear Las Vegas skies, mild temperatures forecast Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
People walk the pedestrian bridge near the Park MGM hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 1 ...
People walk the pedestrian bridge near the Park MGM hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Mild temperatures on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, are expected to rise to close to 110 by Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clear skies and below-normal temperatures will make for a pleasant Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A high of 98 is forecast, about 5 degrees below normal. Winds will be light and variable as skies stay clear after being fouled several days this week by wildfire smoke and haze drifting into the valley from California and Oregon.

A temperature rise will begin on Monday with a high of 102 before reaching 109 on Friday, within a degree of the record for Aug. 27.

“The temperatures will be climbing steady all week,” said meteorologist Dan Berc.

Overnight lows currently in the mid-70s will rise to the mid-80s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
