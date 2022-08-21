Clear skies in Las Vegas forecast well into coming week

Several days of clear weather are expected in the Las Vegas area before monsoon conditions return in the middle of the coming week.

A clear sky and a high temperature near 100 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clear skies and seasonable temperatures are forecast to give Southern Nevadans a break in an active monsoon season starting Sunday.

“The moisture will move off to the east and allow us to dry out for three or for days,” National Weather Service meteorologist Morgan Stessman said Saturday. “Before it comes back Wednesday or Thursday.”

A sunny sky with a near 100 is forecast for Sunday. North-northeast winds of 5-9 mph are expected to switch to the southeast in the afternoon.

The Monday low is expected to be around 81 before rising to 102 with winds of 5-8 mph.

Conditions will be similar into Wednesday when scattered showers become a possibility, a condition that will last into next weekend.

The high temperatures later in the week will drop a bit below 100, but humidity levels will rise because of the monsoon conditions, according to the forecast.

Lake Mead keeps on rising

A rare summer rise in the depth of Lake Mead has continued for nearly a month, thanks in part to heavy rainfall around the region.

The lake was at a depth of 1,043.03 feet (above sea level) at 3 p.m. Saturday, a rise of 2.32 feet from its low so far this year at 1040.71 feet on July 27.

Heavy rain Friday along the Virgin River watershed — including a reading of nearly 11 inches near Rockville, Utah, just south of Zion National Park — will result in much of the floodwaters making it into Lake Mead.

