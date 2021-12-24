52°F
Clearing likely Friday afternoon before rain risk returns Christmas night

Forecast includes rain on Christmas Eve
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A rainbow appears above the valley floor at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area as r ...
A rainbow appears above the valley floor at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area as rain moves through the area on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. Rainfall should clear by the afternoon on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, according to the National Weather Service forecast. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first of two cold fronts from the Pacific Northwest should complete its trek through the Las Vegas Valley by early Friday afternoon, perhaps adding some to Thursday’s rainfall, says the National Weather Service.

Showers are a 60 percent possibility Friday morning before skies clear and the high temperature rises to around 62. Steady winds could gust to 30 mph.

Harry Reid International Airport received a tenth of an inch of rain through Thursday evening.

After a Friday of clearing and a clear Christmas Day with a high near 59, the second front should move in Christmas night when the rain probability rises to about 40 percent, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

“It’s a very unsettled weather pattern,” Gorelow said. “There will be a series of front dropping in from the northwest and they will have cold air with highs in the 40s next week.”

Snow could fall Friday in the higher elevations with the snow dropping to about 7,500 feet, Gorelow said.

