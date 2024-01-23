Clearing sky means Tuesday afternoon drive should be smoother — PHOTOS

Brownstone Canyon, near the Red Rock visitor’s center, logged 2.13 inches during the storm for the heaviest rainfall.

Fog, low clouds and gentle rain that affected motorists during the early Las Vegas Valley commute Tuesday should clear out later in the morning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a few days being idled because of the wet weather, softball players in Sun City Summerlin enjoy a game shortly before noon Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fog is a factor for motorists at the 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway on the far west side of the Las Vegas Valley about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (RTC)

Clark County Department of Public Works employees plow snow from roads in the Kyle Canyon area of Mount Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Clark County via X)

Commuters on the 215 Beltway near Decatur Avenue encounter slightly limited visibility and a wet road surface about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (RTC)

Ire-Lynn Rettinger, 2, plays with her brother Aiden, 16, off the side of the road in Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas in Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A couple walks through Cornerstone Park following the rain in Henderson, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Some spots of blue sky emerge over the Las Vegas Valley shortly before noon Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds hang over the Las Vegas Strip shortly before noon on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Patchy blue skies early Tuesday afternoon were taking over for fog, low clouds and gentle rain that affected motorists during the early Las Vegas Valley commute.

At 1:15 p.m., National Weather Service radar showed some light rain/snow activity between Las Vegas and Pahrump over the Spring Mountains and some moderate shower cells just east of Nipton, California, along the Nevada-California state line.

The valley was clear of rain activity.

Fog, visibility and light rain were factors during the Tuesday morning commute, but were not expected to be factors Tuesday evening.

“We could see an isolated shower, but not much said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Woods. “No fog, or rain. The heavier rain is done for our area.”

The clearing will also usher in a warming period with high temperatures possibly reaching the upper 60s by the weekend.

“We could see some light showers Wednesday night from a storm glancing by, but it won’t be much,” Woods said.

Monday was much wetter with a few areas getting considerable rainfall.

“Some spots on the west side of the 215 in Summerlin received the most at two-thirds to three-quarters of an inch,” meteorologist John Adair said.

Rainfall topped at 2.13 inches

The highest rainfall totals for the weekend storm were topped with 2.13 inches at Brownstone Canyon near the Red Rock visitor’s center and 1.77 inches in a gauge just east of there as well as 0.94 on an inch at Blue Diamond Ridge.

On the lower end, most gauges across the valley recorded from two-tenths to a half-inch of rain. A few dozen were around a tenth of an inch or slightly less.

Early Tuesday morning, Lee Canyon reported it had received 7 inches of snow in the past 24 hours. Clark County reported that Kyle Canyon received 4 to 6 inches. Pre-storm projections for snowfall ranged from 12 to 18 inches above 7,000 feet and 2 to 3 feet at higher elevations.

Fewer airport delays

In a post to X on Tuesday morning, Harry Reid International Airport advised travelers to monitor their flight status with the airlines, noting that inclement weather could cause delays.

As of 1 :20 p.m. Tuesday, the airport had 412 flights coming into or out of the airport delayed and just eight canceled, according to FlightAware. Nationwide, there had been 16,518 flights delayed and 1,228 canceled.

Unseasonably thick and persistent fog plus rainfall from a storm system dominated the valley all day Monday and into the night, making the Las Vegas airport worst in the nation for delays and cancellations.

Reid had by far the most disrupted flights in the country with 291 delayed from takeoff — the next highest was Los Angeles International Airport with 19 delays — with 41 flights canceled, and 350 delayed landings and 41 touchdowns canceled, according to FlightAware.

Southwest Airlines was affected the most, with 291 delays and 42 cancellations, and Spirit Airlines second with 72 delays and eight canceled flights, FlightAware reported.

That storm, combined with clouds and low winds, made the fog stick around, said Morgan Stessman, meteorologist for the weather service in Las Vegas.

‘The fog, that just hit me, like wow’

Pedestrians interviewed on the wet, foggy and low-lit streets of the downtown Summerlin shopping district just after dusk Monday seemed to be taken aback a bit by it all, but were rolling with it.

“Actually, pulling up from the freeway in Summerlin was crazy, like you could hardly see in front of you,” Las Vegas resident Javier Fuhriman said about the bank of fog still looming above. “And that’s really surprising. It was totally dark. You could only see like a hundred feet in front of you.”

“Honestly, I thought it was pretty beautiful,” the 23-year-old added. “It was definitely a different feeling than normal Vegas. So it’s just really a strange kind of year. Kind of a late, late winter.”

“I really enjoy the weather, it’s been pretty nice,” said his companion, Xiang Navarrette, 23, also from Vegas.

“It was super hard to see, crazy roads,” said Trinity Redford, 25, of Henderson, holding an umbrella and a takeout pizza amid the rainfall. “I haven’t seen this kind of fog in Las Vegas before.”

But the heavy rains bode well, Redford said. “It’ll be nice to have some greenery in a little bit.”

“The fog, that just hit me, like wow,” said Justice Reed, 15, of Las Vegas. “I mean, it was unexpected. It just came out of nowhere. And they said it was going to rain. It was going to be light rain, but it was very heavy.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X. Review-Journal reporter Jeff Burbank contributed to this report.