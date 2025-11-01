Clocks will change, but not the weather
It will get darker earlier starting Sunday as clocks “fall back,” but don’t expect a change in the weather.
Sunny skies and warmer-than-average temperatures should continue through the weekend and into next week with a high of 83 degrees and low of 59 degrees expected on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
More of the same is expected on Monday and Tuesday.
3 -day forecast
Sunday: 83, sunny
Monday: 83, sunny
Tuesday: 81, sunny