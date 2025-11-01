Clocks will change, but not the weather

It will get darker earlier starting Sunday as clocks “fall back,” but don’t expect a change in the weather.

80s and sunny: Consistent weather this week in Las Vegas

Weather to remain in low 80s as the week ends

Sunny skies will prevail in Las Vegas for a t least a few more days, according to the National Weather Service forecast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

Sunny skies and warmer-than-average temperatures should continue through the weekend and into next week with a high of 83 degrees and low of 59 degrees expected on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

More of the same is expected on Monday and Tuesday.

3 -day forecast

Sunday: 83, sunny

Monday: 83, sunny

Tuesday: 81, sunny