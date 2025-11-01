83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Clocks will change, but not the weather

Sunny skies will prevail in Las Vegas for a t least a few more days, according to the National ...
Sunny skies will prevail in Las Vegas for a t least a few more days, according to the National Weather Service forecast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
More Stories
Las Vegas enjoys a warm, sunny Halloween in 2025
Weather to remain in low 80s as the week ends
80s and sunny: Consistent weather this week in Las Vegas
Sunshine seen through trees in the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Sunshine returns to Las Vegas as clouds fade
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2025 - 3:03 pm
 

It will get darker earlier starting Sunday as clocks “fall back,” but don’t expect a change in the weather.

Sunny skies and warmer-than-average temperatures should continue through the weekend and into next week with a high of 83 degrees and low of 59 degrees expected on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

More of the same is expected on Monday and Tuesday.

3 -day forecast

Sunday: 83, sunny

Monday: 83, sunny

Tuesday: 81, sunny

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
No rain expected Thursday in Southern Nevada
By / RJ

According to the National Weather Service forecast, Thursday will differ from Wednesday morning’s thunderstorms, and will instead have clear skies and a high of 82 degrees.

 
Low 80s this week in Las Vegas
By / RJ

The National Weather Service shared their 3-day outlook Las Vegas and the surrounding areas—and it shows that much of the same is expected.

MORE STORIES