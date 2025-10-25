Clouds and gusting winds blow into Las Vegas on Saturday

Saturday will bring increasing cloud cover into Southern Nevada, though the temperature increases slightly to 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The D is seen as cloudy skies linger over the Las Vegas Valley, on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The skies won’t be clear in Las Vegas this weekend.

Saturday will bring increasing cloud cover into Southern Nevada, though the temperature increases slightly to 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The overnight low will be 60 degrees, under mostly cloudy skies.

Winds will also begin blowing through the region — up to 18 mph, though those will calm into the evening.

2 day forecast

Sunday: High 81

Monday: High 80, sunny

