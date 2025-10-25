Clouds and gusting winds blow into Las Vegas on Saturday
The skies won’t be clear in Las Vegas this weekend.
Saturday will bring increasing cloud cover into Southern Nevada, though the temperature increases slightly to 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The overnight low will be 60 degrees, under mostly cloudy skies.
Winds will also begin blowing through the region — up to 18 mph, though those will calm into the evening.
2 day forecast
Sunday: High 81
Monday: High 80, sunny
