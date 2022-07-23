Clouds curtail Saturday heat in Las Vegas; monsoon rains possible Monday

The heat spell will wind down this weekend before a prolonged chance of monsoon rain arrives Monday, the National Weather Service says.

Monsoon rains may return to the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service. Cars move through a flooded portion of Buffalo Drive near Post Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. . (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Slightly cooler temperatures Saturday will mark an end to the hottest heat spell of the Las Vegas summer before a good chance of monsoon rain arrives late Sunday and may last all week.

A high of 109 was forecast for Saturday by the National Weather Service, but overnight developments changed the outlook.

The high for Saturday likely won’t hit the forecast 109 because of clouds that moved in from northern Mexico overnight. The mercury reached 102 early Saturday afternoon before tailing back into the upper 90s.

“Northern Mexico gets heavy thunderstorms this time of year and every so often some of the energy from that shoots out,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “The clouds will keep the temperature down today although there is no real moisture from them.”

The Sunday low may drop to around 87 before a high near 104. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Monsoonal moisture is projected at a 10 percent possibility starting Monday. The high will be near 102 and humidity will rise because of moisture in the air.

“Monsoon moisture is coming back and it may stick around all week,” meteorologist John Adair said. “We’ll have more cloud cover each day and a chance of rain.”

