103°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Clouds curtail Saturday heat in Las Vegas; monsoon rains possible Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2022 - 5:32 am
 
Updated July 23, 2022 - 4:13 pm
Monsoon rains may return to the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather S ...
Monsoon rains may return to the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service. Cars move through a flooded portion of Buffalo Drive near Post Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. . (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Slightly cooler temperatures Saturday will mark an end to the hottest heat spell of the Las Vegas summer before a good chance of monsoon rain arrives late Sunday and may last all week.

A high of 109 was forecast for Saturday by the National Weather Service, but overnight developments changed the outlook.

The high for Saturday likely won’t hit the forecast 109 because of clouds that moved in from northern Mexico overnight. The mercury reached 102 early Saturday afternoon before tailing back into the upper 90s.

“Northern Mexico gets heavy thunderstorms this time of year and every so often some of the energy from that shoots out,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “The clouds will keep the temperature down today although there is no real moisture from them.”

The Sunday low may drop to around 87 before a high near 104. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Monsoonal moisture is projected at a 10 percent possibility starting Monday. The high will be near 102 and humidity will rise because of moisture in the air.

“Monsoon moisture is coming back and it may stick around all week,” meteorologist John Adair said. “We’ll have more cloud cover each day and a chance of rain.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘I always felt very safe there. Not anymore.’: Strip tourists express new worries
‘I always felt very safe there. Not anymore.’: Strip tourists express new worries
2
No jackpot winner in $660M Mega Millions drawing
No jackpot winner in $660M Mega Millions drawing
3
New guidance emerges for COVID-19 booster shots
New guidance emerges for COVID-19 booster shots
4
$1M won on table game at The Venetian
$1M won on table game at The Venetian
5
REMEMBER WHEN: Hoover Dam opens spillways in July 1983 — PHOTOS
REMEMBER WHEN: Hoover Dam opens spillways in July 1983 — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST