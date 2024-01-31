47°F
Clouds rain, snow to erase out early look at spring in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2024 - 5:30 am
 
Up to 16 inches of snow is forecast for the Spring Mountains from Thursday through Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Snow covers the ground at Lee Canyon on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. (Lee Canyon)
Up to 16 inches of snow is forecast for the Spring Mountains from Thursday through Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Lee Canyon reported 9 inches of snow as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, with more expected before the day ended. (Lee Canyon)

Goodbye to our early peek at spring. Three days of sunshine and 70 plus highs are gone.

Although Wednesday temperatures will still be above the norm, the day will see increasing clouds with the forecast the rest of the week offers rain, snow and December-like temperature, says the National Weather Service.

The Wednesday high should be near 68, coming after three consecutive days of 70 degrees plus. Winds will stay below 10 mph.

A chance of rain enters the picture after 4 a.m. Thursday. The precipitation chances increase into the evening with a 100 percent chance, said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

Rainfall of a quarter to a half-inch is possible across the Las Vegas Valley.

Heavy snow forecast

The storm is expected to bring substantial snow to the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range and Red Rock Canyon.

A winter storm watch runs from late Wednesday through Friday evening.

Heavy snow of 8 to 16 inches is possible above 7,000 feet, with 3 to 8 inches between 6,000 and 7,000 feet.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible on Nevada routes 156, 157 and 158, says the weather service.

An atmospheric river of moisture is forecast from Northern California to the Pacific Northwest. The Sierra Nevada Mountains may receive 2-3 feet of snow

In Las Vegas, clearing will begin Friday morning with partly cloudy skies and an afternoon high near 57.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

